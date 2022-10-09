T20 World Cup 2022: 5 matches to watch out for

The T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13. Sixteen teams will take part in the event, which will be the eighth edition of the tournament. The T20 World Cup will kick off with first-round matches on October 16.

The eight nations, that will feature in the first round, have been divided into two groups of four each. Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and the UAE are in Group A, while Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, and Zimbabwe are in Group B. The winners and runners-up of each group will join the other eight teams in the Super 12 round.

Of the teams that have qualified for the Super 12, Afghanistan, Australia, England, and New Zealand are in Group 1, while Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and South Africa are in Group 2. The T20 World Cup 2022 will feature a number of games that could produce potentially close contests.

We preview five such matches to watch out for.

#1 Ireland vs West Indies (October 21, Hobart)

West Indies v Ireland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Ireland have often been giant killers in ICC events, while West Indies are unpredictable to the core. They can blow away opponents on their day. But when things go wrong for them, they can end up putting in some shambolic performances. In that sense, the Ireland game is a potential banana skin encounter for the Windies.

The two-time champions were very poor in the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, so they will be keen to put up a much better showing. Ireland also disappointed in the last edition and will have a point to prove.

Ireland and West Indies have met twice in the T20 World Cup. While West Indies won the first game, the second produced no result. However, in overall T20I meetings, Ireland have defeated the Windies twice in seven matches.

#2 Australia vs New Zealand (October 22, Sydney)

Kane Williamson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final. Pic: Getty Images

In a rematch of the T20 World Cup 2021 final, Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand will come face-to-face once again. The summit clash in Dubai last year was a disappointingly one-sided affair, despite a terrific 85 off 48 balls by Kane Williamson.

Fans of both sides will be hoping for a much closer contest in Sydney on October 22. Australia and New Zealand have met twice in the T20 World Cup. While the Aussies won the final last year, the Kiwis won the Super 10 match in 2016.

Australia have been dominant in the head-to-head record, though, winning 10 and losing only four T20Is against New Zealand.

#3 India vs Pakistan (October 23, Melbourne)

MS Dhoni of India celebrates his team's victory in the 2007 final. Pic: Getty Images

Before their crushing 10-wicket triumph over India in Dubai last year, Pakistan had never beaten the Men in Blue in a World Cup match (ODI or T20I). Indo-Pak matches have been hyped tremendously over the years. Unfortunately, most of them have been one-sided contests and the clash last year was as good as a no-contest.

Having said that, when the teams met in the Asia Cup in the UAE in August-September, both their tussles went down to the wire. While India prevailed in the first meeting, Pakistan had sweet revenge in the Super 4 encounter. A close contest will thus be expected when the sides come face-to-face at the MCG on October 23.

India have a 7-3 lead in the head-to-head T20I numbers. But Pakistan will be confident, having emerged victorious in two of the last three meetings between the arch-rivals.

#4 Australia vs England (October 28, Melbourne)

England beat Australia in the 2010 final. Pic: Getty Images

Another memorable rivalry in cricket. Of course, white-ball contests between Australia and England have failed to replicate what the Ashes have produced over the decades. However, the English team of the last five years is a much different one from those that the Aussies faced previously. Hence, this battle could be a potential humdinger.

England have beaten Australia twice in three T20 World Cup meetings between the two sides, including the final in 2010. Last year, they thumped the Aussies by eight wickets in Dubai.

Looking at their head-to-head numbers in T20Is, there is nothing much to choose from. Australia have won 10 and England nine.

#5 India vs South Africa (October 30, Perth)

Yuvraj Singh bowls during the Super Eight match between India and South Africa in 2012. Pic: Getty Images

South Africa have often troubled the Men in Blue in ICC events, especially in 50-over cricket. In fact, even otherwise, the Proteas have had the upper hand over the Indians in international cricket.

They gave Team India a close run in the recently concluded T20I series. During their previous visit to the country earlier this year, they drew a five-match series 2-2 (the final match was abandoned).

Rather surprisingly, India have won four of their five matches against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, a record that will give them a lot of confidence. The overall head-to-head numbers are much closer, with India winning 13 T20Is and the Proteas nine.

South Africa recently hammered the Men in Blue by 49 runs in the third T20I of the series in India as Rilee Rossouw smashed an unbeaten 100 off 48 balls.

