Former England captain Nasser Hussain was unimpressed by the national team's performance as they lost to Ireland in the T20 World Cup fixture in Melbourne on Wednesday. While Hussain gave credit to the Irishmen, he blamed England for bowling too short on the wicket instead of pitching it up.

England lost to Ireland by a narrow margin of five runs by the Duckworth-Lewis method. Although England bowled Ireland out for 157, the latter had built a solid foundation from the outset, led by Andy Balbirnie's 62 and his partnership of 82 with Lorcan Tucker.

Eventually, the Three Lions found themselves five runs short of where they had to be when the showers arrived again.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain reflected that the English bowlers didn't adapt to the conditions properly and should've pitched the ball up to get wickets.

"On a bouncy pitch with the dimensions of the Perth Stadium, it was fair enough to bowl short at Afghanistan but they appeared to have the same plan for Ireland at the MCG when what was needed was for England to pitch the ball up a bit more.

"A Test match length around the top of off-stump would have been ideal but not only did England bowl too short they also bowled both sides of the wicket and did not get either their lines or their lengths right."

The 54-year-old also opined that 157 was a decent total on the track and that England's batting performance wasn't up to the mark in both games.

"The way England batted on this pitch showed that 157 was a pretty decent Irish total. Dawid Malan is usually good on these types of surfaces but he had no rhythm throughout on Wednesday and, when you look back at the Afghanistan match, you can say that not many England batters have timed the ball in either game."

England's run-chase started with Jos Buttler nicking off to the keeper in the second ball and losing Ben Stokes and Alex Hales cheaply as well. Dawid Malan and Harry Brook consolidated well; however, it was too late before the officials called off the game.

"They have put themselves under pressure now" - Nasser Hussain ahead of England facing Australia

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussain felt while England are a fantastic side, they will be under siege facing Australia at the MCG on Friday. He called for Australian coaching consultants, David Saker and Michael Hussey to help England read the conditions well, stating:

"It's a virtual knockout game and that is the nature of this tournament. I still think England are a very good side. It's just they have put themselves under pressure now and in front of a big Australian crowd on Friday and will have to deal with that.

"They have some Australians in their dressing room in coaches Mike Hussey and David Saker. They need to help them assess conditions and get it right next time."

Buttler & Co. should start as favorites against Australia, given they beat them 2-0 in the T20I series ahead of the showpiece event.

