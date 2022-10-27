T20 World Cup 2022: “At some point someone's going to pay a price” - England coach hoping for Ben Stokes to come good against Australia

Admitting that Ben Stokes' form with the bat has been below par, England coach Matthew Mott is hopeful of the all-rounder coming good against Australia in a crunch T20 World Cup 2022 clash.

Stokes has been dismissed for single-figure scores in both of England’s Super 12 fixtures. Prior to that, he was also poor in the T20I series held in Australia ahead of the World Cup.

England’s next match in the T20 World Cup 2022 will be against hosts Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, October 28. With both teams having suffered a loss each, the MCG clash assumes greater significance, keeping the knockouts in mind. Backing Stokes to lift his game in yet another high-pressure situation, Mott said:

"He's an incredible player for our team. He's a real leader in our group as well, apart from the official leaders. I thought his bowling has been a real bonus for us. I think a lot of people probably underestimate his bowling coming into this tournament.

"And he's been key for us. I think he's bowled some big overs particularly in the Powerplay. With the bat, he hasn't come off yet. But his career would suggest that at some point someone's going to pay a price and hopefully that's Australia in a day's time," he asserted.

Stokes was bowled for 6 by a brilliant delivery from Fionn Hand, as England were stunned by Ireland by five runs (D/L method) in their previous match in Melbourne.

“Very unlikely to change the structure of the team” - England coach on Ireland defeat

Despite the unexpected result in the rain-hit encounter against the Irish side, Mott assured that England are not in panic mode. He stated that the team will not make wholesale changes to their playing XI for the Australia game. Backing the side to fight back, the 49-year-old said:

"We have played really solid cricket for the last month…we are not going throw the baby out with the bath water. It's just business as usual as we would. We'll go through the sessions, see who's pulled up well and make changes.

“But it is very unlikely to change the structure of the team. It might be a change here or two depending on how the bowlers pulled up,” he added.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup Ireland stun England

Australia bounce back against Sri Lanka

🌧️ New Zealand and Afghanistan share the points



Group 1 has been shaken up!



Super 12 standings bit.ly/3s9nwht Ireland stun EnglandAustralia bounce back against Sri Lanka🌧️ New Zealand and Afghanistan share the points #T20WorldCup Group 1 has been shaken up!Super 12 standings 😲 Ireland stun England💪 Australia bounce back against Sri Lanka🌧️ New Zealand and Afghanistan share the points#T20WorldCup Group 1 has been shaken up!Super 12 standings ➡️ bit.ly/3s9nwht https://t.co/bxXV0Uibe3

Chasing 158, England were 105/5 in 14.3 overs against Ireland when no further play was possible. Ireland were declared winners since they were ahead on the DLS score.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 2373 votes