Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Aakash Chopra enjoyed some light banter in the commentary box during the T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday (November 5).

Harbhajan trolled Aakash for the commentator’s curse during the 18th over of England's innings.

He said:

“Jiski taarif karo vo out ho jaata hai (Whoever you praise ends up getting out).”

The above comments prompted Aakash to hail Sam Curran who was caught out by Kasun Rajitha at deep fine leg off Lahiru Kumara off the very next delivery.

With 13 runs required off 12 deliveries, England looked in a spot of bother as Ben Stokes was not in the best form in the last few games.

Luckily, the southpaw stayed there till the end as England registered a win by four wickets and qualified alongside New Zealand for the T20 World Cup semifinals from Group 1.

T20 World Cup defending champions Australia eliminated

Aaron Finch-led T20 World Cup 2021 champions Australia have been eliminated from the tournament due to a low Net Run Rate (NRR). They relied on Sri Lanka's victory to enter the T20 World Cup 2022 knockout stage.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka scored 141/8 in 20 overs. Pathum Nissanka shone with 67 off 45 balls as the other batters had an off day.

Mark Wood was the pick of the bowlers for England, picking up three wickets. Stokes, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid also settled for one wicket each.

In response, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler provided a terrific stand for England. While Hales scored 47 off 30 balls, Buttler contributed 28 runs. The openers shared a 75-run stand for the first wicket.

The middle order fell like a pack of cards, but Stokes saved the day for England in the end, with an unbeaten 42 off 36 deliveries.

Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva picked up a couple of wickets each for the Islanders.

England Skipper Buttler was elated after securing a place in the semifinals.

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, he praised 2019 World Cup final hero Jos Buttler for once again playing a crucial knock under pressure.

“Didn't enjoy that match, how close it was. We just had to find a way to win that game. (On Ben Stokes) These situations are built for him. He can play a lot of roles for us in this T20 setup. They got off to a really good start, and we felt the wicket would play that way since it was a used wicket.”

He also backed Curran after the all-rounder lost his wicket at the crucial juncture of the match.

“Sam (Curran) keeps growing and growing, he's a key member of this team and he likes to be in these tough moments.”

England and New Zealand’s semifinal opponents will be decided after three consecutive matches in Group 2.

