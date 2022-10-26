T20 World Cup 2022: "India would want their openers to do well against the Netherlands" - Parthiv Patel on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's batting form

Parthiv Patel believes it will be crucial for opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to do well in Team India's forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022 fixture against the Netherlands.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Patel pointed out that Rahul showcased impressive form during the warm-up match. However, he failed to get going against Pakistan, scoring only four runs. He opined that Rohit's form with the bat will also be key for the Men in Blue.

He explained:

"India would want their openers to do well against the Netherlands. KL Rahul batted very well in the warm-up match. The team would also expect Rohit Sharma to score some runs. The team will want to tick all the remaining boxes as they play more games at the T20 World Cup."

Both Rahul and Sharma failed to make a significant impact against the Pakistani bowlers. The two star batters were dismissed early in the contest, managing to score just four runs each.

They have an impressive record in white-ball cricket, and a big opening partnership against the Netherlands could be wonders for their confidence at this stage of the competition.

"Can't judge a player on the basis of just one match" - Ashish Nehra's take on India's playing XI

During the discussion, Ashish Nehra mentioned how Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel had to sit out against Pakistan as India picked Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin over them.

He highlighted that Shami has definitely cemented his place in the team's playing XI and backed him to play in the upcoming games. Nehra also claimed that it wouldn't be fair to drop Ashwin after just one match.

Nehra said:

"India had senior players like Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin in their playing XI. While Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel have featured regularly in the T20 team, they had to sit out. Shami would undoubtedly play. Ashwin has a lot of experience and you can't judge a player on the basis of just one match."

Rohit and Co. will lock horns with the Netherlands in their second match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The contest will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27.

