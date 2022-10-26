T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland stun England by 5 runs in rain-marred clash 

Ireland beat England by five runs (D/L method) in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday, October 26.

In a rain-affected clash, England bowled out Ireland for 157 after winning the toss. However, they slipped to 105/5 in 14.3 overs in the chase. As no further play was possible due to rain, Ireland were declared winners as they were ahead on the DLS score.

Chasing 158, England got off to a disastrous start, losing their skipper Jos Buttler for a two-ball duck. The aggressive opener went hard at one outside off stump from Josh Little, but only managed to edge the ball to the keeper. Alex Hales also perished cheaply for seven. Attempting a pull, he skied a short ball from Little to short fine leg.

England suffered a telling blow in the last over of the powerplay as Fionn Hand knocked over Ben Stokes (six) with a jaffa. The right-arm pacer got a length delivery to jag back sharply and cleaned up the batter through the gate. England’s disastrous powerplay ended on 37/3.

Dawid Malan anchored England’s innings from one end, but Ireland kept striking crucial blows. The fielding side dropped catches off consecutive deliveries in the 11th over bowled by George Dockrell. The left-arm spinner, however, struck in the same over as Harry Brook (18) miscued a short ball to deep midwicket.

Ireland took control of the proceedings when Malan also perished for 35 off 37 balls. The left-hander made a complete mess of an attempted pull off Barry McCarthy and was snared at deep third man.

Moeen Ali came in and took on the Ireland bowlers, racing to 24* off 12 balls. The weather then had its say and England paid the price for a poor batting effort.

Wood, Livingstone three-fers restrict Ireland to 157

Mark Wood (3/34) and Liam Livingstone (3/17) shone with the ball as England held Ireland to 157 after winning the toss and bowling first. Ireland got off to a disappointing start as Paul Stirling was back in the hut for 14. The opener looked to loft Wood through the off-side, but was beaten for pace and ended up getting caught at deep third man.

Ireland captain Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker then added 82 runs for the second wicket to lift the batting side. Tucker struck Sam Curran for a four and a six as Ireland reached 59/1 at the end of the powerplay. After a couple of quiet overs, Balbirnie opened up and slammed Chris Woakes for two fours and six. Courtesy of their fine stand, Ireland reached 92/1 at the halfway stage of their innings.

The partnership was broken in unlucky fashion. On the last ball off the 12th over bowled by Adil Rashid, Balbirnie drove a tossed-up delivery back to the bowler. Rashid dived to his right and the ball caught his finger-tips before going on to hit the stumps. Tucker backed up too far and ended up well out of his crease. He walked back for 34 off 27.

Ireland collapsed following Tucker's dismissal and went from 103/2 to 157 all out. Harry Tector perished without scoring, nicking a quick delivery from Wood behind the wickets. Balbirnie reached a 40-ball 50 with a single off Rashid.

The Ireland skipper and Dockrell, however, perished to Livingstone off consecutive deliveries. Balbirnie was caught in the deep for 62 off 47 while attempting a slog-sweep, while Dockrell (0) was surprised by a yorker-length delivery and was bowled.

Wood claimed his third when he had Curtis Campher (18) caught down the leg side with another quick delivery. Livingstone also picked up his third when Mark Adair (four) slog-swept the bowler into the hands of deep midwicket.

Curran then knocked over McCarthy (three) and Hand (one) in the penultimate over. Ireland’s innings drew to a close when Little (0) edged a length ball from Stokes to the keeper.

England would have been confident of chasing down the total. However, for the second game in a row, their batting looked pedestrian. They survived against Afghanistan, but Ireland’s bowlers proved too good for them on the day.

