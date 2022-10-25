T20 World Cup 2022: Marcus Stoinis' 17-ball fifty lifts Australia to 7-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka 

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis registered the fastest half-century by an Australian in T20Is (17 balls) as the hosts defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match on Tuesday, October 25.

Fielding first after winning the toss in a crucial Group 1 game in Perth, the Aussie bowlers did well to restrict Sri Lanka to 157/6. In response, the Aussies were in a spot of bother at 89/3 in the 13th over. However, Stoinis clobbered four fours and six sixes in his 18-ball 59 to take the team home in 16.3 overs.

Walking in after Glenn Maxwell’s dismissal for 23, Stoinis upper-cut a short ball from Chamika Karunaratne to the third man fence. After helping himself to a couple of fours off Dasun Shanaka, he then slammed Wanindu Hasaranga for 6,4,6 off consecutive deliveries in the 15th over.

A googly was slapped over wide long-on, after which a half-tracker was smacked down the ground. The second maximum of the over was again hit towards wide long-on.

Not in the mood to stop, Stoinis took on Maheesh Theekshana and muscled him for three sixes in an over, the third of which brought up his half-century. Another maximum followed off Lahiru Kumara in the next over as Australia raced past the winning line with 21 balls in hand.

Earlier, Australia lost David Warner (11) early in the chase as he miscued a drive off Theekshana. Mitchell Marsh (18) then perished to Dhananjaya de Silva, caught at long-off. Even as skipper Aaron Finch struggled at one end, Glenn Maxwell came in and raced away to 22 in 6 balls, taking on Hasaranga and coming out on top.

After being struck in the throat region by a pacy delivery from Kumara, Maxwell fell to Chamika Karunaratne for 23 off 12 balls. At that point, Sri Lanka were in with a genuine chance of handing Australia their second defeat of the T20 World Cup. However, Stoinis had other ideas. He went completely berserk, reducing his captain Finch (31* off 42) to a mere spectator.

Impressive Australian bowling restricts Sri Lanka to 157/6

The Australian bowling department came up with a good combined effort to hold Sri Lanka to 157/6. Bowling first after winning the toss, five Aussie bowlers claimed one wicket each. For the Lankans, opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 40, while Charith Asalanka contributed an unbeaten 38.

Pat Cummins got Australia off to a good start, dismissing the in-form Kusal Mendis (5), who top-edged a short of a length delivery to midwicket while attempting a pull. While Sri Lanka did not lose another wicket in the powerplay, Australia kept things tight, restricting the batting side to 36/1.

Even after the end of the powerplay, Sri Lanka failed to find the big hits. Looking to break free, Dhananjaya de Silva perished to Ashton Agar for 26 off 23 balls. He looked to loft the left-arm spinner over cover, but failed to get his timing right and was caught by David Warner, running to his left from long-off.

Nissanka, who was struggling for momentum at the other end, was dropped on 35 by Cummins. He was, however, run-out after a mix-up with Asalanka. Nissanka cut a delivery from Agar to backward point and set off for a single. His partner did not respond. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (5) then hit one straight up in the air, looking to go after Mitchell Starc, and was caught.

Matthew Wade then took an extremely well-judged catch as Dasun Shanaka (3) offered a skier. The Sri Lankan captain slogged Maxwell and completely miscued the stroke. Hasaranga also perished for 1, caught behind off Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka were struggling at 126/6 after 18 overs. However, Asalanka and Karunaratne (14*) combined to smash two fours and a six off the last over bowled by Cummins, which went for 20.

Lanka’s total looked a challenging one for the first half of Australia's innings, before Stoinis made a mockery of the target.

