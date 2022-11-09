Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel has warned the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led Indian bowling unit ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10). He pointed out that the lack of assistance for swing bowlers at the venue could prove challenging for the new ball bowlers.

The veteran took the example of India’s game against Bangladesh, where they failed to pick up any wickets in the first seven overs.

He also mentioned that early wickets would be critical if India want to win the match. He wants the Men in Blue to come up with a Plan B to counter England, who have a lot of depth in their batting.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Parthiv Patel said:

“If you look at the pitch, it will be batting vs batting, even though it will be the third game in Adelaide. India also will have to see the swing on offer because Adelaide is one such ground that doesn’t offer too much swing if you remember Litton Das’ innings. What will be the plan B if it doesn’t swing early on?”

He continued:

“It’ll be a big challenge because England is a hard-hitting team. Suppose it doesn’t swing, Buttler, Liam Livingstone, and every one up to No.10 bats. So, it will be necessary for India to pick up early wickets.”

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled the most dot balls in Super 12.



65 dot balls from 16.4 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled the most dot balls in Super 12.65 dot balls from 16.4 overs.

It is worth mentioning that Bhuvneshwar has picked up four wickets in five matches, including 65 dot balls in group-stage games. Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, is India’s leading wicket-taker at the T20 World Cup.

“I’ll pick Mohammed Shami, who can be effective in any condition” – Ashish Nehra banking on Mohammed Shami to deliver against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal

Ashish Nehra feels Mohammed Shami will be a key bowler for India against England in Adelaide.

Former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra has backed Mohammed Shami to rise to the occasion against England owing to his ability to shine regardless of the conditions, unlike Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The Gujarat Titans head coach said:

“If you ask me for one particular bowler in these conditions, I’ll pick Mohammed Shami, who can be effective in any condition. On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs swing and assist from the pitch to look different.”

The right-arm pacer has picked up six wickets in five matches at a decent economy rate of 6.11. The veteran is expected to trouble England’s formidable batting unit in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Poll : 0 votes