T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after England vs Australia Match 26

Match 26 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between arch-rivals Australia and England. Rain played a spoilsport as the game was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Australia and England were desperate for a win in the T20 World Cup Group 1 encounter. Both sides came into the encounter with a win and a defeat and needed a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive. However, persistent rain washed out the morning game between Afghanistan and Ireland and the same was the case as the clash between Australia and England was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Both Australia and England shared a point each.

With this, England have taken their points tally to 3 and moved to second spot. They sit below New Zealand, who have a healthy net run rate of +4.450 as opposed to +0.239 of England. Ireland and Australia also have three points each and follow the English side in the points table.

Sri Lanka have played two games so far and have managed to win only one. They have two points to their name and are placed fifth in the points table. Afghanistan have been unlucky in the competition. Two of their three games have been washed out and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They will hope that rain stays away and they get a chance to register their first win in T20 World Cup.

Australia got off to a losing start to the T20 World Cup 2022. They were thumped by New Zealand in their opening fixture of the tournament. They bounced back brilliantly as they beat Sri Lanka comprehensively in their next game at the Perth Stadium. England, meanwhile, started their campaign on a winning note by beating Afghanistan in their first encounter. There was an upset at the MCG as Ireland beat England on Wednesday.

Both sides arrived at the MCG trying to grab two crucial points but rain wasn’t kind enough as the entire game was called off without a ball being bowled. Both sides shared a point each and will look to stay alive in the competition the next time they take the field. The race to the semi-finals of T20 World Cup is getting interesting as four teams in Group 1 have three points each.

