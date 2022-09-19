T20 World Cup 2022: Rating all of Team India's T20 jerseys

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Sunday (September 18), launched Team India’s new T20I jersey ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

The Men in Blue are currently preparing for a three-match T20I series against the Aussies at home. They will then take on South Africa in a white ball series before heading Down Under for the ICC event.

The BCCI took to their official social media handles to unveil Team India’s new T20I jersey for both the men’s and the women’s team. While revealing the new kit, the BCCI shared the caption:

"To every cricket fan out there, this one’s for you. Presenting the all new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey #HarFanKiJersey #TeamIndia.”

The picture shared by BCCI features Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Renuka Thakur and Shafali Verma sporting the new "blue".

In the wake of Team India getting a new jersey ahead of this year's T20 World Cup, we rate the T20 kits worn by Men in Blue over the years.

#2007 (10/10)

Team India during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

India’s 2007 jersey is special because the team won the inaugural T20 World Cup that year. The Men in Blue donned a traditional light blue kit, which fans were used to in one-day cricket. With the format in its nascent stages back then, the uniform was clear of clutter. There was a tricolor pattern on the side of the t-shirt and “India” written in yellow.

Call it a coincidence, but the clarity of thought was pretty evident in the manner MS Dhoni’s young brigade performed. They went on to lift the title, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in a pulsating final.

#2009 and 2010 (6.5/10)

Team India had a disappointing 2009 T20 World Cup campaign. Pic: Getty Images

By the time the second T20 World Cup was played in 2009 in England, Team India’s jersey had changed quite significantly. Unfortunately, so did their fortunes. India’s 2009 and 2010 T20 kits saw the light blue shade being replaced by a prominently darker one.

The collars were orange, while the colors of the national flag were designed in a strip on one side. Compared to the iconic 2007 jersey, this one lacked that eye-catching impact to some extent. Speaking of their on-field performances, they failed to reach the semi-finals in both editions of the T20 World Cup.

# 2012 (7.5/10)

Team India failed to make much of an impact in the 2012 T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

Team India’s jersey for the 2012 T20 World Cup was strikingly similar to the one the Men in Blue donned when they lifted the 50-over World Cup at home. Unlike 2009 and 2010, India switched back to a lighter shade of blue even as the tricolor strip remained.

There was nostalgia attached to the jersey considering what the team had achieved a year back. Many stars from the 50-over World Cup triumph were part of the 2012 T20 World Cup as well. However, the result was rather disappointing. In the tournament held in Sri Lanka, Team India again failed to reach the knockouts.

#2014 (8/10)

Virat Kohli (right) and Yuvraj Singh during the 2014 T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

During the 2014 T20 World Cup, India donned a predominantly classic look. The light blue style was retained although the t-shirt had a slightly darker shade. There was an attractive pattern on the shoulders.

Overall, the look of this jersey was uncomplicated and, as a result, easy on the eye. As for their performance in the tournament in Bangladesh, it was their best since the inaugural edition. They made the final, but went down to Sri Lanka.

#2016 (8.5/10)

India were knocked out in the semi-final of the 2016 edition. Pic: Getty Images

Team India’s 2016 T20 World Cup jersey had a genuinely different feel to it. Although the classic blue flavor was retained, and rightly so, the design was enhanced with reddish-orange stripes on top. The pattern gave a sense of novelty to the outfit.

The 2016 T20 World Cup was played in India. The Men in Blue did well to reach the semi-finals, where they ran into a rampant West Indies.

#2021 (6/10)

India had a disastrous campaign in the UAE last year. Pic: Getty Images

India’s 2021 T20 World Cup jersey was as disappointing as their on-field performance. The color was changed to dark blue again with a pattern running across the t-shirt. The inside of the collar was orange while “India” was printed with the same color. It seemed the jersey was trying too hard to impress.

Not only the jersey, the Indian team too failed to make much of an impact. In the tournament played in the UAE, Team India failed to reach the semi-finals, going down to Pakistan and New Zealand rather badly in the Super 12 encounters.

#2022 (9/10)

The BCCI has unveiled Team India’s new T20 jersey.

Team India’s latest T20 jersey for the upcoming World Cup in Australia can be rated as the most attractive since the inaugural event. The design is highly eye-catching without going overboard. The different elements seem to have been incorporated thoughtfully.

The main shade in the latest jersey conforms to a more classic light blue avatar. The dark blue rests on the shoulders of the players, while the dynamic pattern on the t-shirt completes the chic look. The plain trousers bring in the much-needed contrast for an aesthetic feel.

Team India fans will be hoping that the Men in Blue’s on-field results Down Under are just as impressive as their latest jersey design.

(Which is your favorite Team India T20 jersey? Do you share your thoughts and valuable inputs in the comments section.)

