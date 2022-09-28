T20 World Cup 2022: “He’s the most important cog in the wheel” - Brad Hogg picks one player who could win the trophy for Team India

Former Australian left-arm spinner Brad Hogg reckons that in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav will have the most important role to play if Team India are to lift the T20 World Cup. The ICC event will be held Down Under from October 16 to November 13.

Suryakumar has been a massive addition to the Indian T20I squad since making his international debut last year. In 31 T20I matches, the 32-year-old has smashed 926 runs at an average of 37.04 and an exceptional strike rate of 174.71. The right-handed batter has already notched up one hundred and seven fifties in a short career.

Suryakumar was the Player of the Match for his scintillating 69 off 36 balls as India defeated Australia by six wickets in Hyderabad in the deciding T20I of the recently concluded three-match series.

Analyzing the Mumbai batter's significance with regard to India’s fortunes at the T20 World Cup, Hogg opined in an Instagram video:

“If India are going to win this year’s T20 World Cup, it’s Suryakumar, batting at No. 4, who’s going to win it for you. He’s the most important cog in the wheel. He’s adaptive, creative and inventive.”

The former Aussie cricketer added that the Mumbai batter has already proved that he can handle pressure on the big stage. The 51-year-old elaborated:

“He’s got a hundred against England in a losing cause and has just got a 69 against Australia, chasing down a huge total the other day.”

Suryakumar’s best of 117 came off only 55 balls in the Nottingham T20I against England. His superb knock featured 14 fours and six sixes, but India failed to chase down 216, going down by 17 runs.

“He can turn a 150-score into a 190-200” - Brad Hogg on Suryakumar Yadav’s ability

According to Hogg, Suryakumar’s versatility with the willow is one of his biggest strengths. He stated that he can capitalize on great starts and even consolidate if the team loses early wickets.

Hogg explained:

“If they set a good platform and things are going really well, he can turn a 150-score into a 190-200 off his own bat. At No. 4, he’s got the best strike rate in T20I history. He’s got a good average to go with it as well.

“If the top-order loses early wickets, he comes in, sums up the situation and works out how he’s going to put India in a position to give themselves the best chance to win.”

Suryakumar will be seen in action for Team India when they face South Africa in three home T20Is starting Wednesday, September 28.

