T20 World Cup 2022 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details

The T20 World Cup 2022 will begin tomorrow (October 16), with two matches taking place at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong. Former champions Sri Lanka will battle Namibia in the first match, which will be followed by a clash between the UAE and Netherlands.

12 other teams, namely West Indies, Zimbabwe, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh, are part of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Fans across the world are excited for the biggest T20I carnival of 2022. Before the mega-event begins, here is a complete list of TV channels and live-streaming platforms where fans can watch the tournament from October 16 to November 13.

T20 World Cup 2022 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports owns the rights to telecast all matches of the T20 World Cup in India this year. Here is the full list of TV channels where fans can watch the matches live:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Gold (Select Matches Only in Hindi Commentary), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, DD Sports (Indian Team's Matches).

Live streaming of all matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

T20 World Cup 2022 Telecast channel list in USA, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Canada, Australia and other nations

Here is the full list of TV channels and live streaming platforms where fans residing in different parts of the world can watch the T20 World Cup matches live:

Australia: Foxtel, Kayo Sports (All Matches), 9Gem and 9Now (14 matches including all games of the Australian team).

UK: Sky Sports Cricket.

USA: Willow TV and ESPN+.

Canada: Willow TV and Hotstar.

New Zealand: Sky Sport.

Pakistan: PTV Sports.

South Africa: SuperSport.

Bangladesh: Gazi TV and Rabbithole.

Caribbean: ESPN.

Singapore: StarHub.

Malaysia: Yupp TV and Astro.

Hong Kong: Now TV and Yupp TV.

Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Pacific Islands: PNG Digicel.

Rest of the world (Continental Europe, SE Asia & Central/South America): Yupp TV.

