T20 World Cup 2022: "The exclusion of Rishabh Pant is inexcusable" - Ian Chappell

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell is unimpressed by Rishabh Pant's omission from India's XI in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The former Aussie Test captain believes not only is Pant dangerous, but his glovework is the best in the squad.

Instead of the southpaw, the Indian team has preferred the experienced Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps. Pant, who played a few games leading up to the tournament, could not seize his opportunity and failed with the bat.

In his column for ESPNCricinfo, Chappell stated that Pant's non-selection is 'inexcusable' as he is a threat to every opposition and can play aggressively in any phase of the innings.

"The exclusion of Rishabh Pant is inexcusable. If you ask opponents about dangerous players, his name will always be high on the list. Another factor in Pant's favour is his ability to take an attack apart at any time during the innings, not just at the death. If there's any further doubt about his selection, Pant's keeping is easily the best in the Indian squad.

Karthik, who returned to the Indian team this year on the back of a stellar IPL campaign, is yet to click with the bat. The veteran cricketer has managed scores of 7, 6, and 1 in three innings of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"It has been shown that an accumulator is important under Australian conditions" - Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chappell also underlined the importance of players like Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson for their respective sides to tackle tricky conditions. The 79-year-old, in particular, hailed Kohli for scoring briskly without playing unorthodox cricket in the T20 World Cup 2022.

He added:

"It has been shown that an accumulator is important under Australian conditions, as proved by Virat Kohli of India and Kane Williamson of New Zealand. Kohli's ability to score heavily from traditional cricket shots confirms his value as a batter in any format. His mantra to not to let fancy shots infiltrate his Test game should be heeded by all cricketers."

With 220 runs in four matches, including three fifties, Kohli is the leading run-getter for India in the T20 World Cup 2022. Williamson, who had been battling form issues for a long time, scored a brisk half-century against Ireland.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes