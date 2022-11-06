T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli throws away his wicket against Zimbabwe [WATCH] 

Virat Kohli departed after a decent start in the T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday (November 6). He looked good for his 26 off 25 balls before perishing to a wild shot against Sean Williams.

The Delhi batter tried to go for a cut shot but was caught by Ryan Burl after the top edge carried down to the long-off fielder. The extra bounce generated by Sean Williams led to his wicket, leaving India at 87/2 in 11.5 overs. The Men in Blue, however, went on to score 186/6 in 20 overs.

Sharing the video, the ICC captioned:

“Zimbabwe get the prized scalp of Virat Kohli.”

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup, with 246 runs from five matches, including three half-centuries against arch-rivals Pakistan, the Netherlands and Bangladesh, respectively. His sublime form has helped Rohit Sharma and Co. book a semifinal berth in the showpiece T20 event.

The veteran will be keen to emerge as the Player of the Series award and win the trophy after a 15-year gap for India.

Saba Karim hails Virat Kohli’s purple patch in T20 World Cup

Former India selector Saba Karim has praised Virat Kohli’s consistent performances at the ongoing T20 World Cup. He feels that his decent form will be crucial for India to win the premier tournament.

Speaking to India News, he said:

“It's a very good position for India that Virat Kohli is back in excellent form and the clarity with which he is batting. He is once again trusting his shots, which has always been [hallmark] of his game.”

He added:

“The extraordinary thing about Virat is that he picks his areas and slots before playing his shots. He is playing on his strengths, and India was looking for the consistency that he had shown.”

The 34-year-old will look to come out all guns blazing in the semifinals and guide his team to the T20 World Cup 2022 final. It is worth mentioning that the Men in Blue are chasing their first ICC trophy since the Champions Trophy win in 2013.

A win against Zimbabwe would mean that India will face England in the semifinals in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10). In that scenario, New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the first semifinals in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9).

The T20 World Cup final is scheduled to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13).

