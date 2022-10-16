T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up: India vs Australia telecast channel list and live streaming details

India will kick off their official T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up round with a battle against the defending champions Australia in Brisbane on Monday. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST (2:00 PM Local Time) at the Gabba.

Australia and India recently played a three-match T20I series, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious on home soil by a scoreline of 2-1. Interestingly, the two teams also met in the warm-up round of last year's T20 World Cup, where India registered a comfortable win.

Big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc will likely be in action during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match. On that note, here's a look at the telecast and live-streaming details for this game.

Star Sports network will broadcast India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match in India

Star Sports network owns the rights to telecast the T20 World Cup and its warm-up matches in India. The India vs Australia contest will be live on the following channels from 9:30 AM IST:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming of this match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website. Fans will have to buy a subscription on the platform to watch the warm-up game online.

List of T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches which will be telecasted live

Four warm-up matches are scheduled to take place tomorrow. The other three matches are - New Zealand vs. South Africa, England vs. Pakistan, and Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh.

Following them, three more warm-up matches will take place on October 19. The three games will be - India vs. New Zealand, Bangladesh vs. South Africa, and Afghanistan vs. Pakistan.

Not all matches will be telecasted though. Here is the list of the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches which will be live on Star Sports:

India vs. Australia, Oct 17, 9:30 AM IST. England vs. Pakistan, Oct 17, 1:30 PM IST. Afghanistan vs. Pakistan, Oct 19, 9:30 AM IST. India vs. New Zealand, Oct 19, 1:30 PM IST.

