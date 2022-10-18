T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up: India vs New Zealand telecast channel list and live streaming details

India will play their final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up round against New Zealand at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, October 19. The Men in Blue have the momentum on their side, having registered a six-run victory against Australia in their first warm-up match on Monday.

New Zealand, on the other hand, suffered an embarrassing defeat against South Africa in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up round. The Blackcaps managed only 98 runs in their first innings against the Proteas and eventually lost the match by nine wickets.

The India vs New Zealand match will be the final game of the warm-up round. After this contest, all the teams that directly qualified for the Super 12 round will be in action in the main tournament.

Both India and New Zealand will look to finalize their team combinations ahead of their respective T20 World Cup 2022 openers. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this match:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

At what time will India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match start?

The India vs New Zealand match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST on October 19. Unless there is a rain interruption, the first ball of this warm-up match should be bowled at 1:30 pm IST.

Two more warm-up matches will take place on Wednesday in Brisbane. Before the India vs New Zealand match, the Gabba will play host to a battle between Afghanistan and Pakistan from 9:30 am IST. That match will be telecast live on Star Sports network as well.

Bangladesh will lock horns with South Africa at the Allan Border Field from 1:30 pm IST onwards. There will be no live telecast for that match.

