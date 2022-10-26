T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Emotional celebrations of Ireland players after memorable win over England

Ireland players celebrated their five-run win (D/L method) over England in the T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) by sharing the special moment with family, friends and fans.

The Irish team registered a close victory in a rain-hit encounter of the Group 1 Super 12 clash on Wednesday, October 26. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Ireland posted 157. In response, England were 105/5 in 14.3 overs when the game ended due to rain. The bowling side were declared winners since they were ahead on the DLS score.

Following the memorable triumph, the Irish players were seen celebrating the occasion with near and dear ones. They also thanked fans for their support to the team. The official Instagram handle of the T20 World Cup shared a video of Ireland’s post-match celebrations with the caption:

“A win to cherish with close ones 😄.”

Skipper Andrew Balbirnie led from the front for the team, top-scoring with 62 off 47 balls. He was aided by keeper-batter Lorcan Tucker, who contributed 34 off 27 deliveries. The duo added 82 for the second wicket before Tucker was dismissed in unfortunate fashion. He was run-out at the non-striker’s end, backing up too far, as a straight punch from Balbirnie struck the bowler’s (Adil Rashid) finger-tips before hitting the stumps.

Ireland imploded following Tucker’s unlucky dismissal, going from 103/2 to 157 all out. However, their bowlers did a terrific job to reduce England to 86 for 5. Joshua Little dismissed Jos Buttler (0) and Alex Hales (7), while Fionn Hand bowled a brute to clean up Ben Stokes (6).

Harry Brook (18) and Dawid Malan (35) fell after getting starts. Moeen Ali’s cameo of 24* in 12 balls resurrected England’s hopes before rain had the final say.

“It is amazing and kind of emotional” - Ireland captain on victory

Reacting to Ireland’s five-run win, skipper Balbirnie described the moment as amazing and emotional. The 31-year-old, who was also named Player of the Match for his half-century, said at the post-match presentation:

“It is amazing and kind of emotional. We haven't played a game here (MCG), to come and play the tournament favorites, with so many big names and to put on a show is very satisfying.

"We had a great week in Hobart and to do this was at one of the biggest grounds is pretty special. A few (supporters) of them extended their trip, they are so passionate about the game and we are trying to make the sport big in Ireland,” he added.

Balbirnie and co. will next take on Afghanistan at the same venue on Friday, October 28.

