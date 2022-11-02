Who won yesterday's match: ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33

England beat New Zealand by 20 runs in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at The Gabba in Brisbane. The Englishmen desperately needed the win to stay in contention for a place in the semi-finals.

Batting first after winning the toss in the Group 1 game, England put up an impressive 179/6 as skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 73 off 47, while fellow opener Alex Hales contributed 52 off 40 balls. The bowlers then did a good job of restricting New Zealand to 159/6, despite Glenn Phillips’ 36-ball 62.

Buttler and Hales gave England the early advantage in the match, adding 81 for the opening wicket at a brisk pace. The latter was the dominant partner in the first-wicket stand. His fine innings ended immediately after he reached his half-century as he charged down the track to Mitchell Santner and was stumped.

Buttler got a life on 40 as Daryl Mitchell put down a simple catch at deep square leg after the England captain pulled Lockie Ferguson. The aggressive batter made the Kiwis pay and went on to play a match-defining knock, which featured seven fours and two sixes.

Moeen Ali (5) and Harry Brook (7) perished cheaply, but a cameo from Liam Livingstone (20 off 14) helped England’s push for a challenging total.

Chasing 180, New Zealand lost Devon Conway for 3. The left-hander was brilliantly caught behind by a diving Buttler off Chris Woakes as he mistimed his scoop. Finn Allen (16) then fell to Sam Curran, undone by a short ball.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (40) added 91 for the third-wicket with Phillips. However, the efficiency of his knock is debatable as he scored at a run-a-ball at a time when New Zealand needed to up the ante.

Williamson’s innings ended when he cut Ben Stokes straight into the hands of short third man. Phillips kept Kiwis’ hopes alive with some clean hitting. However, the chase lost steam as James Neesham (6) and Daryl Mitchell (3) failed to contribute. Phillips, himself, perished to Curran in the 18th over, but by that time the game was well beyond New Zealand’s reach.

Who won Man of the Match in ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Buttler set up England’s total of 179 with a captain’s knock. He had some luck, but, to his credit, made great use of it. Hales got the innings off to a desired start, allowing Buttler to settle in. Curran and Woakes did well with the ball for England, claiming two wickets each.

For New Zealand, Phillips once again stood out in the chase, but couldn’t guide the team home due to lack of support. Kiwi spinners Santner and Ish Sodhi were economical, while claiming a wicket apiece.

Buttler was named Player of the Match for laying the foundation of England’s much-needed triumph.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes