"You’re by yourself" - Tim David reflects on his struggling journey to Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Australia middle-order batter Tim David cast back on his self-made path to the T20 World Cup squad by saying how exciting it is to be part of it. While David considers himself fortunate to be getting such opportunities, he admits to a lack of support along the way.

The Singapore-born cricketer has earned a berth as a specialist finisher in Australia's World Cup squad for their title defense at home this year. The 26-year-old received a national call-up on the back of some telling performances in franchise cricket.

He rose to prominence during his stint with Mumbai Indians, who invested INR 8.25 crores to secure his services in IPL 2022.

Ahead of Australia's T20I series against the West Indies, David looked back on his time as a youngster when released from the state system and had to find a way to return. He believes those struggles have paid off after finding a spot in Australia's T20 WC squad.

As quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald, Tim David said:

"It’s a tough one because you’re by yourself. There’s not a lot of support for a lot of the time. When I was younger and I got released from the state system, I probably had to find a different way, and that was just fortunate again to have opportunities and try to make the most of those.

"To end up at home for a World Cup is really exciting. But I’d encourage anyone to go out and play whatever cricket they can, whether to play in different countries or play locally. It’s a great opportunity to experience different cultures and build on those experiences."

Tim David has indeed made the most of his opportunities in Australian colours so far, having played three international games. The batting all-rounder smashed a fifty off 25 deliveries against India in the third T20I in Hyderabad last month.

"It’s just about coming in and doing what you do best" - Tim David ahead of his first international game in Australia

Tim David vowed to stick with his usual gameplay in the upcoming games and replicate the same approach that landed him on the side. He added:

"It’s just about coming in and doing what you do best, but also having a look at how the other guys approach it and just see what works for you. It’s a really similar role. That’s why I’ve been added to the squad, added to the group – what I’ve been doing is what I’m going to be trying to do for the Australian team if I get the chance. So business as usual really."

Australia and West Indies will play two T20Is on October 5 and 7 in Gold Coast and Brisbane respectively. The hosts are also slated to play three games against England ahead of the T20 WC.

