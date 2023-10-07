1 player from each of the 10 teams who will play a massive role at the 2023 ODI World Cup 

The wait for the 2023 ODI World Cup was finally over as the prestigious tournament got underway on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. New Zealand humbled reigning champions England with an all-round performance to mark the start of the tournament.

The second match is also now in the history books, as Pakistan trounced the Netherlands by 81 runs to commence their campaign with a morale-boosting win.

While the high-octane tournament has just begun, the superstars of the game are all set to make the competition their own, while the young guns are ready to showcase their skills at the grandest stage of them all.

Expand Tweet

Each team at the 2023 ODI World Cup have some proven performers on the 50-over circuit in their arsenal. However, there are certain individuals in every team who hold the utmost importance and are expected to play a vital role in their respective team's success.

On that note, let us take a look at one player from each of the 10 participating team who is bound to play a crucial role in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup.

#10 Netherlands - Bas de Leede (All-rounder)

Bas de Leede during his run-up for the Netherlands [Getty Images]

Son of former Dutch pacer Tim De Leede, Bas powered his nation to the World Cup 2023 with his gallantry effort during the Qualifiers earlier this year.

In what was a major highlight of his ODI career, Bas produced an all-time 50-over performance in a must-win game for the Netherlands against Scotland. With his side down and out, the 23-year-old single-handedly guided the Dutch side to a famous win.

He took a five-wicket haul before mustering 123 off 92 balls, thus becoming only the fourth-ever player to claim a fifer and score a century in an ODI game.

Expand Tweet

Netherlands would hope that Bas continues to raise his game in crunch moments. Since 2022, he has been in top-notch form, scoring 783 runs (at an average of 33,54) and taking 27 wickets (at an average of 29.59).

He started his 2023 World Cup campaign on a high note as well against Pakistan, taking a magnificent four-wicket-haul in the first innings before coming up with a fighting 68-ball 67 during the run-chase.

#9 Bangladesh - Shakib Al Hasan (All-rounder)

Shakib Al Hasan celebrating a wicket during the Asia Cup 2023 [Getty Images]

Some people might have forgotten, but Shakib Al Hasan proved to be one of the best players in the last edition of the ODI World Cup. The all-rounder smashed 606 runs at an amazing average of 86.57 and also took 11 wickets across eight games at the 2019 World Cup.

Shakib will be more confident this time around as well, given his adeptness at playing in subcontinent conditions.

Expand Tweet

Although the Bangladeshi team faced some controversies leading up to the World Cup, Shakib, being the leader of the pack, would be determined to make his side competitive enough. His role will be equally crucial with both bat and ball.

#8 Afghanistan - Ibrahim Zadran (Batter)

Ibrahim Zadran during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup [Getty Images]

With the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afghanistan have their bowling unit sorted. However, their batting lineup has often gotten under the pump.

That's where Ibrahim Zadran will play a key role for Afghanistan in the mega event. An opening batter with rock-solid technique, Zadran has been plundering runs for some time now for the Afghans.

Since 2022, the 21-year-old has been the highest run-getter for his side, having scored 909 runs at an average of 56.81 across 18 innings.

With Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, and Nabi being the free-flowing hitters around him, Ibrahim Zadran can be the anchor for Afghanistan and help the team set up fighting totals throughout the tournament.

#7 South Africa - Kagiso Rabada (Pace bowler)

South Africa v West Indies - 3rd T20 International

South Africa probably have one of the best middle-order batting lineups in the competition, with the likes of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, and David Miller in the mix.

However, their bowling attack remains a tad futile. The Proteas unit dealt huge blows when both Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Mangala were ruled out ahead of the World Cup.

The two injuries have meant that Kagiso Rabada will have enough responsibilities on his shoulders. The 28-year-old is regarded as one of the most fearsome bowlers of his generation but hasn't been in the best of form of late.

Since the start of 2022, Rabada has taken 18 ODI wickets at a strike rate of 29.1, which is the fifth-best bowling strike rate for South Africa in ODIs in the said period.

Expand Tweet

Regardless, Rabada is too good a bowler to underperform for long. His experience playing in the IPL will come in handy for South Africa in the World Cup.

Concerningly, the South African pacers have let them down in ODIs. Since the turn of the last year, the Proteas pace unit has averaged a dismal 42.58 in the first 15 overs in the format.

Rabada will look to mend the problem in the days going forward.

#6 Pakistan - Shadab Khan (All-rounder)

Shadab Khan during a training session [Getty Images]

Shadab Khan's role in the current Pakistan ODI team is of huge importance. After all, he is the main guy who bridges the gap between batting and bowling.

Shadab's leg-spin bowling provides Pakistan's bowling unit with much-needed balance, while his lower-order exploits with the bat have become ever more vital for the side.

Having said that, Shadab's form will be a cause for worry for Pakistan, as the 25-year-old has managed to pick up only 14 wickets across 12 ODIs so far this year. With the bat, he hasn't been great either and has scored just 170 runs at an average of 21.25 in nine innings.

While it is true that Shadab has underfired recently, Pakistan would hope that their X-factor player gradually soars up his form as the tournament progresses.

Not to forget, he is also the best fielder in the current Pakistani setup and will look to contribute in all three departments.

#5 Sri Lanka - Kusal Mendis (Wicketkeeper-batter)

Kusal Mendis acknowledging his hundred during a warm-up game vs AFG [Getty Images]

Kusal Mendis will start the main round of the 2023 World Cup on the back of a superlative knock of 158 runs off only 87 balls in a warm-up fixture against Afghanistan in Guwahati.

Sri Lanka would hope that their No. 3 batter gets into the habit of plummeting big scores on a regular basis, especially when their lower-order batters in Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjaya de Silva haven't been enjoying great form.

Since the start of 2022, Mendis has been one of the best Sri Lankan batters in ODIs, scoring 987 runs at an average of 37.96 across 32 innings.

The first-choice wicketkeeper-batter is one of a kind in his own way, as he likes to take on the opposition early on. Mendis' ball-striking has been magnificent, and if he gathers a slew of great batting performances for Sri Lanka up top, the Lankan Lions can be a force to be reckoned with in the tournament.

#4 New Zealand - Devon Conway (Batter)

Devon Conway celebrating his ton vs England [Getty Images]

Devon Conway made a blazing start to the 2023 ODI World Cup after his masterful innings of 152* off 121 balls in the tournament opener against England.

The left-hander showcased why he is touted as one of the most effective opening batters in recent times. Adept while negotiating against both pace and spin, Conway is a perfect batter to pile up a huge number of runs in the ongoing competition.

Expand Tweet

While Kane Williamson will be back from the next games for New Zealand, the Kiwi unit will still be largely dependent on Conway to provide the team with steadfast starts and prolonged knocks.

#3 England - Joe Root (Batter)

Joe Root playing his favourite reverse sweep vs New Zealand [Getty Images]

Amidst all the hard-hitting and varolous batters around him, Joe Root remains the one cool-headed character who can take his time to settle in and play as an anchor for England.

The defending champions didn't put up an appreciable batting display in their previous game against New Zealand, but Root proved to be his side's best batter, scoring 77 off 86. Had he not been there, things could've been ugly for England.

Expand Tweet

In India, Root has found great success, having mustered 372 runs at an amazing average of 62.00 across eight ODIs. This includes four half-centuries as well.

While England are most likely to bounce back in their next couple of games, Root will be adamant about sticking the batting group together and going on a run-scoring spree.

#2 India - Hardik Pandya (All-rounder)

Hardik Pandya during Sri Lanka v India - Asia Cup Match [Getty Images]

In a team full of world-beating batters and proven bowlers, Hardik Pandya remains a key cog. It won't be an overstatement to say the premier all-rounder is irreplaceable for Team India.

Having the ability to rotate the strike and go helter-skelter depending upon the situation, Pandya will have a significant role to play in the middle and death overs.

Remarkably, he has taken his pace bowling to the next level. Once seen only as a five or six-over bowler, Pandya has developed himself into a far more mature commodity with the ball.

His hit-the-deck bowling has now been seen with some variations, including him bowling slower balls and using cross-seam deliveries as well. His 16 ODI wickets in as many games and an economy rate of 5.24 this year are overall decent figures for a supposed fourth-choice frontline pacer in the team.

If India were to go all the way in the ongoing showpiece event, they would implore Pandya to have the same kind of impact that Yuvraj Singh made during the 2011 World Cup for the Men in Blue.

#1 Australia - Glenn Maxwell (All-rounder)

Glenn Maxwell looking to sweep during a warm-up game vs Pakistan [Getty Images]

There is hardly any other player as important to his team as Glenn Maxwell is for Australia. After all, he will glue the Aussie unit together and will be expected to fare well in all three departments.

Australia will certainly need a great deal of Maxwell's bowling this time around, as they are one spinner short. Maxwell, who took a brilliant four-wicket haul in Australia's last ODI game against India, will be looking to utilize some spin-friendly decks in the tournament.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, with his usage of different angles and ability to bowl at tight lines and lengths consistently, Maxwell won't be an easy target to get away with.

Apart from this, he is a pure match-winner on his day with the bat. Having mastery over reverse sweeps and reverse paddles, he is someone who can force any bowler out of the attack.

With his vast experience of playing in Indian conditions and potential to boss any opponent on a given day, Maxwell is bound to play a significant role for the Pat Cummins-led side at the mega event.