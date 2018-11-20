10 cricketers with most consecutive ODI centuries

Hariprashad RK FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 64 // 20 Nov 2018, 21:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli with Aaron Finch, India's Tour of Australia, 2018

The growth of cricket was witnessed during the late 1970s when Kerry Packer (a media tycoon) came up with World Series Cricket. White ball, coloured outfits and floodlights were some of the features of this event.

If Test cricket evaluates the talent and grit of a cricketer, the ODI format assesses the batsman's hard-hitting ability and pressure handling. For example, Virat Kohli - the chase master, has become what he is now because of his exploits in the ODI format which has spread across Test and T20 formats too.

Rarely do the fans witness a cricketer scoring three consecutive centuries in ODI cricket. However, the history of ODI cricket is filled with instances where a batsman has managed to do the same. Kumar Sangakkara tops the list with four consecutive centuries. He achieved the feat in the 2015 edition of the Cricket World Cup.

Let us have a look at those remarkable cricketers who have scored most consecutive hundreds in ODI cricket:

(Note: A minimum of three consecutive ODI centuries has been taken into account)

#10: AB De Villiers (Aggregate: 318 runs)

Termed as the 'super-human' in World cricket, AB de Villiers became part of this elite list in 2010.

Playing against India in a 3-match ODI series, ABD notched up first of hat-trick centuries (114* off 101 balls) in the second ODI which was overshadowed by Tendulkar's epic first ODI double hundred.

In the third ODI of the series, he scored a 59-ball 102* while batting first to propel South Africa to 365 and gain a 90-run consolation victory. Two months later, he completed a hat-trick of centuries while playing in the first ODI against Windies (102 off 101 balls) in a 5-match ODI series.

#9: Ross Taylor (Aggregate: 319 runs)

Ross Taylor was in imperious form during the 5-match ODI series against India in January 2014.

Though he missed out on centuries in first 3 ODIs with two 50+ scores, he latched onto the opportunity and scored back-to-back 100s (4th and 5th ODI) against a fatigued Indian attack to clinch the series 4-0.

After those two epic centuries, Taylor had to wait until December to score his hat-trick hundred against Pakistan in Dubai. Though it was a delightful moment achieving a personal milestone, his knock went in vain as Pakistan won the match by three wickets in a riveting chase.

1 / 4 NEXT