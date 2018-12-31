10 images that defined cricket in 2018

2018 saw an even contest between the bat and the ball

The year 2019 is just a few hours away and looking back into the year that was, we cannot be grateful enough for all the action that we witnessed down the most important 22 yards of land that we all love.

Moments of jubilation, distress, tension, anger, sadness, sympathy, and all other plausible forms of human emotions were covered across the cricket pitches across the world, and as sportsmen, writers, reporters, readers, avid followers and devotees of the game itself, we did enjoy the sport to the fullest.

So here's a dive back into the year as we take a look at 2018 through images that defined cricket action through the entire course of 365 days:

#1 The year that belonged to Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was at the peak of his powers to take batsmanship to another level in 2018

If we were supposed to point out a single person to whom the cricket world of 2018 belonged to, it should be Virat Kohli.

The Indian skipper, who is also one of the world's best in his primary trade of batting, had a marauding run across series, games, tournaments, oppositions, and formats. So much that a whole five-slide article or more would be needed to cover the person alone.

To mention a few memorable occasions, Kohli first scored 550+ runs in an ODI series in South Africa and led India to their first ever 50-over series win there. Later he repeated the show in England, although the format was Tests this time, again scoring about 500 runs from 5 games.

Though England won the series, it doesn't take away anything from Kohli, who shone as a lone star in more occasions than not.

In late October, Kohli became the fastest to 10000 runs in ODIs as well, when he made three hundred in a single series against the Windies to also cross 1000 ODI runs in 2018. By year-end, Kohli is at the topmost position in run-charts in Tests, ODIs and across all formats combined.

He also has the most hundreds in Tests, ODIs and all formats combined, in 2018.

