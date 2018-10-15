10 Longest Sixes ever in Cricket

Shahid Afridi

Cricket has come a long way. Though Tests remains an important format, limited-overs cricket, especially T20, is becoming more and more popular. The game has become more aggressive these days and ODIs are producing 400+ scores more often.

The last couple of decades has witnessed a lot of innovations in run scoring. Players like AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, and Jos Buttler has shown us that with 360 degrees run-making.

Sixes makes the game more exciting. The sight of a ball hitting the stands, being caught in the crowd or hit out of the stadium is a pure bliss for a cricket lover.

Six hitting is an art and not many cricketers are blessed with it. Players like Chris Gayle Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sanath Jayasuriya, Shahid Afridi, Yuvraj Singh, David Warner, Brendon McCullum, Kieron Pollard, and Adam Gilchrist are some of the most gifter big-hitters of all-time in limited-overs cricket.

This article is based on a report published in Cricinfo. On that note, let's take a look at the 10 longest sixes ever in cricket.

#10 Albert Trott, Lord's 1899 - 120 meters

Albert Trott

Albert Trott was a Test cricketer who played for both Australia and England. He has played 375 first-class matches and five Tests in his cricketing career. In a game against the Australians at Lord's in 1899, Albert Trott hit a ball off the seamer Monty Noble to the roof of the pavilion. Until now, Albert Trott remains the only player to do so. The ball travelled a lot of distance and ended up 120 meters.

#9 Shahid Afridi, Johannesburg 2013 - 120 meters

One of the most destructive hitters of the modern era, Afridi has struck more than 450 sixes in his international career for Pakistan. He has struck quite a few over 100 meters and one of those was really big.

Though many articles claim that Shahid Afridi has hit sixes that travelled more than 150 meters, the one that can be confirmed is the six he hit against South Africa in 3rd ODI at Johannesburg on March 17, 2013. It was a huge one and travelled 120 meters.

