10 records to know about after New Zealand’s 7-wicket win over India in 1st ODI in Auckland

New Zealand thumped Team India by seven wickets at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25, in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Sent in to bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue put up 306/7 on the board in their 50 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer (80 off 76), Shikhar Dhawan (72 off 77), and Shubman Gill (50 off 65).

At the halfway stage of the match, India’s score looked like a competitive one. The visitors were very much in the game, having reduced the Kiwis to 88/3 by the 20th over. However, Tom Latham (145* off 104) played an outstanding knock, slamming 19 fours and five sixes.

Latham and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (94* off 98) added an unbroken 221 runs for the fourth wicket as the hosts romped home in 47.1 overs.

A number of significant records were broken or equaled during the course of New Zealand’s dominating win over the Men in Blue in Auckland.

Here’s a compilation of some of the key ones.

#1 Highest individual score for New Zealand vs India in ODIs

Latham’s 145* is the highest individual score by a Kiwi in an ODI against India. The left-hander went past former opener Nathan Astle, who slammed 120 in Rajkot way back in 1999.

Williamson had scored 118 in Delhi in 2017 and Astle smashed 117 in Colombo in 2001.

#2 Highest-ever partnership for New Zealand vs India in ODIs

The unbroken 221-run stand is a new record for the highest-ever partnership for New Zealand against India in ODIs.

Latham also featured in the previous best. He and Ross added exactly 200 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2017.

309/3. Tom Latham & Kane Williamson's 221*-run partnership is the 4th highest in ODI cricket for the team, and the highest for the fourth wicket



Taylor and Scott Styris also added 190 in Dambulla in 2010, while Adam Parore and Ken Rutherford featured in a 181-run stand in Vadodara (then Baroda) in 1994.

#3 Highest fourth wicket partnerships against India in ODIs

The unbeaten 221-run stand is also a new record for the highest fourth-wicket partnership against India in ODIs.

The previous best was 206 by the Pakistani duo of Mohammad Yousuf and Shoaib Malik in Centurion back in 2009.

#4 Joint-fastest ODI hundred at Eden Park

With his 76-ball ton on Friday, Latham equaled the record for the fastest ODI ton at Eden Park in Auckland.





76 balls - Sanath Jayasuriya 2001 v New Zealand

76 balls - Tom Latham 2022 v India







Another left-hander, Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya, notched up a hundred off 76 balls against New Zealand back in 2001.

#5 Second instance of Kiwis chasing 300+ against India in ODIs

New Zealand’s successful chase of a target of 307 in Auckland on Friday is only the second instance of them chasing 300-plus against the Men in Blue in ODIs.

The first time they did it was in Hamilton in 2020 when they chased a target of 348. On that occasion, Ross Taylor hit an unbeaten 109 off 84 balls, Henry Nicholls contributed 78 off 82, while India’s nemesis Latham chipped in with 69 off 48.

#6 Most successive one-day wins for New Zealand at home

New Zealand’s win against India on Friday was their 13th successive triumph in ODIs at home. With this victory, they have created a new record streak.

Earlier, they won 12 successive one-dayers at home from January to December 2015.

#7 Tom Latham’s career-best ODI score

Latham’s 145* off 104 deliveries is now his highest-ever individual score in ODIs.

His previous best was 140* off 123 balls versus the Netherlands in Hamilton in April this year.

#8 Second instance of an unbeaten 200+ partnership for the fourth wicket or lower in ODI chases

The partnership of 221* between Latham and Williamson is only the second instance of an unbeaten 200+ partnership being registered for the fourth wicket or lower in ODI chases.

The only other time this happened was when Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara added 226* against Ireland in Dublin in 2013.

#9 A unique “triple” for Tim Southee

When New Zealand pacer Tim Southee dismissed Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan in the opening ODI, he completed 200 wickets in the format.

With it, he became the first bowler in international cricket to complete a triplet of 300 wickets in Tests (347), 200 wickets in ODIs (202), and 100 wickets in T20Is (134).

#10 Shreyas 2nd visiting batter to register four or more successive 50+ scores in New Zealand

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer's last four scores in ODIs in New Zealand are 103, 52, 62, and 80.

He is only the second visiting batter to register four or more consecutive 50-plus scores in New Zealand.





New Zealand win by 7 wickets, lead the series 1-0.





Former Pakistan batter Ramiz Raja was the first. He scored 75, 59, 51, 72, and 101 in successive ODI innings against the Kiwis in New Zealand between 1985 and 1989.

