Stats: 1978 Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

The 1978 Women's World Cup will go down in history as the edition with the least number of participants - 4. The tournament was held in India and comprised of India, England, Australia and New Zealand. It was played between January 1, 1978 and January 13.

The format of the tournament remained unchanged from that of the 1973 edition. It consisted of a round-robin format with each team playing the others once.

Australia topped the board with six points by winning all their three round-robin matches were declared as the champions, with England with four points (2 wins and 1 loss) were declared as the runner's-up.

We look at some of the key highlights of the 1978 tournament below.

1978 Women's Cricket World Cup stats

177 by England against New Zealand was the highest team total.

127 runs scored by Margaret Jennings of Australia was the most number of runs scored by a player.

67* by Barb Bevege of New Zealand against India was the highest individual score by a player.

5 half-centuries were scored in the tournament.

2 half-centuries scored by Barb Bevege was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

7 wickets taken by Sharyn Fitzsimmons of Australia was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

4/25 by Sharon Tredrea of Australia against England was the best bowling performance by a player.

4 dismissals by Margaret Jannings (Australia) and Edna Ryan (New Zealand) was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in the tournament.

3 dismissals by Margaret Jannings against England was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

5 catches by Jacqueline Court of England was the most number of catches taken by a player in the tournament.

3 catches by Jacqueline Court of England against New Zealand was the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

