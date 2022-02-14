×
Stats: 1982 Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

Australia were crowned World Champions for the second consecutive time in 1982
Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Modified Feb 14, 2022 08:34 PM IST
Feature

The 1982 Women's World Cup was hosted by New Zealand. The tournament was played between January 10, 1982 and February 7, 1982 and comprised of five teams - Australia, England, New Zealand, India and International XI.

The format of the tournament also underwent a slight change. It started off with the round-robin stage, with each team playing against the others thrice. The top two ranked teams after the round-robin stage qualified for the finals.

Australia and England were the two teams who qualified for the finals after the round-robin stage with 46 points and 32 points, respectively. Australia had won 11 of their12 round-robin matches and tied one. England had had a record of 7 wins, 3 losses and 2 ties in the round-robin stage.

The final saw Australia beat England by three wickets to lift their 2nd World Cup trophy. Batting first, England scored 151/5 from 60 overs. Australia reached the target with one over to spare.

We look at some of the key highlights of the tournament below:

1982 Women's Cricket World Cup stats

266/5 by Australia against International XI was the highest team total.

391 runs scored by Janette Brittin of England was the most number of runs scored by a player.

138* by Janette Brittin against International XI was the highest individual score by a player.

2 centuries were scored in the tournament.

31 half-centuries were scored in the tournament.

3 half-centuries scored by Susan Goatman of England was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

23 wickets taken by Lyn Fullston of Australia was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

6/10 by Jackie Lord of New Zealand against India was the best bowling performance by a player.

2 five-wicket hauls were taken in the tournament.

20 dismissals by Fowzieh Khalili of India was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

5 dismissals by Fowzieh Khalili against England was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

3 catches by Enid Bakewell of England against India was the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
