Stats: 1982 Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

The 1982 Women's World Cup was hosted by New Zealand. The tournament was played between January 10, 1982 and February 7, 1982 and comprised of five teams - Australia, England, New Zealand, India and International XI.

The format of the tournament also underwent a slight change. It started off with the round-robin stage, with each team playing against the others thrice. The top two ranked teams after the round-robin stage qualified for the finals.

Australia and England were the two teams who qualified for the finals after the round-robin stage with 46 points and 32 points, respectively. Australia had won 11 of their12 round-robin matches and tied one. England had had a record of 7 wins, 3 losses and 2 ties in the round-robin stage.

The final saw Australia beat England by three wickets to lift their 2nd World Cup trophy. Batting first, England scored 151/5 from 60 overs. Australia reached the target with one over to spare.

We look at some of the key highlights of the tournament below:

1982 Women's Cricket World Cup stats

266/5 by Australia against International XI was the highest team total.

391 runs scored by Janette Brittin of England was the most number of runs scored by a player.

138* by Janette Brittin against International XI was the highest individual score by a player.

2 centuries were scored in the tournament.

31 half-centuries were scored in the tournament.

3 half-centuries scored by Susan Goatman of England was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

23 wickets taken by Lyn Fullston of Australia was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

6/10 by Jackie Lord of New Zealand against India was the best bowling performance by a player.

2 five-wicket hauls were taken in the tournament.

20 dismissals by Fowzieh Khalili of India was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

5 dismissals by Fowzieh Khalili against England was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

Also Read Article Continues below

3 catches by Enid Bakewell of England against India was the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar