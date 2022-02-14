Stats: 1993 Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

The 1993 Women's World Cup saw England host the tournament after a gap of 20 years. The tournament comprised of 8 teams - the most since the inaugural World Cup in 1973. The teams were Australia, England, New Zealand, India, West Indies, Ireland, Netherlands, and Denmark.

The format remained almost the same as the previous World Cup, with each team playing the others once in the round-robin stage and the top two teams qualifying for the final.

New Zealand topped the group with 28 points by winning all their 7 round-robin matches. England came in second with 24 points winning 6 and losing 1 match in the round-robin stage. For the first time in the history of the tournament, Australia did not feature amongst the top two teams at the end of the round-robin stage.

The final saw England (195/5) defeat New Zealand (128 all out) to be crowned world champions for the second time.

Some of the key highlights of the tournament are as follows:

1993 Women's Cricket World Cup stats

286/3 by England against Denmark was the highest team total.

410 runs scored by Janette Brittin of England was the most number of runs scored by a player.

118 by Helen Plimmer of England against Ireland was the highest individual score by a player.

5 centuries were scored in the tournament.

20 half-centuries were scored in the tournament.

2 half-centuries scored by Sandhya Agarwal (India) and Barbara Daniels (England) each was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

15 wickets taken by Karen Smithies (England) and Julie Harris (New Zealand) each was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

5/5 by Jennifer Turner of New Zealand against the Netherlands was the best bowling performance by a player.

3 five-wicket hauls were taken in the tournament.

17 dismissals by Sarah Illingworth of New Zealand was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

6 dismissals by Sarah Illingworth of New Zealand against Australia and V Kalpana of India against Denmark was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

6 catches by Diana Edulji of India was the most number of catches taken by a player.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar