2 most controversial run-outs in England vs Australia matches

The England vs Australia rivalry has produced some epic moments in cricket history. The two teams compete in an Ashes Test series once in every two years, while they also play bilateral ODI and T20I series against each other regularly.

Whenever England vs Australia matches take place, the majority of the cricket universe stop what they are doing and sit in front of their screens to enjoy the live action. Generally, the Test matches between the two oldest rivals of international cricket are quite entertaining.

Because of the history associated with the Ashes, almost every individual residing in England and Australia looks forward to watching the five-match Test series that brings a lot of emotion to the game.

In the ongoing Ashes 2023 series, Jonny Bairstow's stumping dismissal has sparked a big debate on social media. Bairstow ducked a delivery from Cameron Green on the last ball of the over and casually left his crease. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey collected the ball behind the stumps and threw it towards the wickets to take the bails off.

Australia appealed for a stumping, and the third umpire adjudged Jonny Bairstow out. England cricket experts have opined that Australia went against the Spirit of Cricket by dismissing Bairstow in such a manner.

Some Australian fans shared a similar opinion, whereas the majority of their supporters backed Alex Carey and co. for their actions in the England vs Australia Test.

This stumping was initially considered a run-out, and it has divided the cricket world into whether it should have been out or not out. It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time a decision involving the batter being short of his crease in an England vs Australia match has led to a controversy.

In this listicle, we will look at the two most controversial run-outs from England vs Australia matches.

#1 Substitute fielder Gary Pratt dismisses Ricky Ponting with a run-out in Ashes 2005

Gary Pratt grabbed the headlines in Ashes 2005 when the England substitute fielder caught Ricky Ponting short of his crease in the second innings of the fourth Test match. Pratt was not even considered worthy of featuring in Durham's first XI at that time, but because of his fielding, England drafted him into their Ashes squad.

Pratt never played a Test match in England's playing XI but his pinpoint throw as a substitute fielder helped the home team beat Australia in Nottingham. Ponting was angry after his dismissal and hurled a few abuses as well. The Australian team was aware of England's tactics of resting fast bowlers and bringing substitutes on the field, which further angered Ponting.

It was the first time in 16 years that England won the Ashes, and Pratt emerged as the hero for his run-out.

#2 James Anderson's run-out in England vs Australia World Cup 2015 match

England clashed against Australia in their first match of World Cup 2015 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The home team had almost confirmed a win, but England's James Taylor fought like a lone warrior and inched closer towards his hundred in the second innings.

England needed 112 off 49 balls, with Taylor batting on 98. The England batter looked to rotate strike in the final phase of the 42nd over as a ball from Josh Hazlewood hit his pads. Australia appealed for LBW, and the umpire Aleem Dar adjudged the batter out.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell executed a direct hit and caught non-striker James Anderson short of his crease. Taylor referred the LBW call and got it overturned, but since Anderson was run out, the umpires ended the game.

The umpires received a lot of criticism for their decision because as per the rules, the ball becomes dead as soon as the on-field umpire raises his finger. The ICC acknowledged the fact as well, as Taylor unluckily missed out on a World Cup century in an England vs Australia match.

