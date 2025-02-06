2 Indian players who flopped and 1 who starred in the 1st ODI vs England ft. Rohit Sharma

Team India's last assignment ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy got off to a good start as they beat England by four wickets in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. With the win, Rohit Sharma and Co. took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

It was a mostly convincing display from India. Three batters scored half-centuries in the chase, and all but one bowler was among the wickets. Harshit Rana, who scalped three on debut, was the only bowler to have an economy rate above six.

At the same time, however, a couple of key players who have question marks over their place in the side failed to deliver. That won't please the Men in Blue, who have a couple of important selection decisions to make ahead of the marquee ICC event.

On that note, here are two Indian players who flopped and one who starred in the first ODI against England.

#3 Flop - Rohit Sharma

India's captain was one of their most important players in their run to the 2023 World Cup final, but he can't seem to buy a run at the moment. After a disastrous Test leg in which he went through a sustained run of poor form, Rohit Sharma got his England series off to the worst possible start.

Rohit, clearly short of confidence and runs under his belt, tried to flick one from Saqib Mahmood over the leg-side. The pitch clearly got a bit slower in the second innings, and the opener didn't get enough bat on the shot. The leading edge was safely held in the circle as India lost their second wicekt in quick succession.

With players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer being in excellent nick at the moment, there are uncomfortable discussions surrounding Rohit's place in the side.

#2 Star - Shubman Gill

Moved down to No. 3 to accommodate Jaiswal at the top of the order, Gill needed to adapt quickly. It's a role he has all the raw materials to ace, and he proved that in Nagpur.

Despite India losing a couple of quick wickets, the right-hander was calm with his strokeplay. He picked off boundaries without taking any unnecessary risks and allowed Shreyas to take the game away from England in the second half of the powerplay.

Gill was close to taking India over the line but perished before the winning runs were hit. If the Men in Blue want to field Rohit and Jaiswal as openers, the 25-year-old could be a valuable asset just below them.

#1 Flop - KL Rahul

There are rumors swirling that the selectors want Rishabh Pant to be India's first-choice keeper in ODIs. KL Rahul hasn't done many things wrong at No. 6, and that might be why the side went with him ahead of the left-hander for the first ODI against England.

Rahul was dismissed cheaply as the chase was winding down as he handed Adil Rashid a simple return catch. The dismissal wasn't too concerning, and the keeper-batter has done enough in his middle-order avatar to warrant a run of matches even if he fails.

However, Rahul will know that his rope isn't too long. He's a player who has rarely been consistent in international cricket - in fact, it's arguable that the No. 5 role in ODIs is the only one he has performed to a degree of satisfaction. Pant's 50-over returns haven't been too bad, and a short string of low scores could prompt India to make a change.

