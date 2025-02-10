2 Indian players who flopped and 1 who starred in the 2nd ODI vs England ft. Virat Kohli

India's preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy continued in fine fettle as they beat England by four wickets in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The Men in Blue also secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

It was a mostly comfortable display from India, who were asked to bowl first by Jos Buttler and restricted England to a gettable 304 on a decent batting track. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, with a three-wicket haul that broke the back of the batting lineup.

In response, India's openers got them off to a flying start, and the chase was always going to be in their favor after that. They got over the line with more than five overs to spare.

However, it wasn't a perfect display by any stretch of the imagination. On that note, here are two Indian players who flopped and one who starred in the second ODI against England.

#3 Flop - Virat Kohli

Brought back into the fold after missing the opening ODI due to a knee issue, Virat Kohli fell cheaply. His frequent struggles against away spin continued as Adil Rashid forced him to play at one away from his body and nick off.

Kohli wasn't anywhere near the pitch of the ball and wasn't in a position to play any meaningful shot. He seems to be struggling to pick the lengths of the opposition spinners, and even in red-ball cricket, where there is no scoreboard pressure, he hasn't been able to make the right footwork decisions.

Kohli has aced ODIs till date, so India won't be too concerned. But if the Champions Trophy produces slow, turning tracks, the former captain could be in a bit of trouble.

#2 Star - Rohit Sharma

While one senior Indian batter failed to deliver, another turned in one of his most memorable displays in recent times. Rohit Sharma put together a spectacular century and barely put a foot wrong throughout the match-winning knock.

After seeming to be out of form for ages, Rohit was in his element right from the start. He picked sixes off his pads and went over the off-side when needed, forcing the England seamers to try different things against him. The opening batter was also decisive with his footwork against Rashid, either sweeping or cutting with precision.

India, and Rohit, really needed that.

#1 Flop - Mohammed Shami

Making his return from injury, Mohammed Shami has been in the spotlight against England. Unfortunately, he hasn't had a performance justifying his selection in the Champions Trophy squad.

In the second ODI against England, Shami was often too short and too wide, particularly to right-handers. He leaked 66 runs in the 7.5 overs he bowled, with even Rashid taking a liking to him at the death. The veteran pacer was brought back into the attack for his second spell late, indicating that Rohit didn't have much faith in his current ability through the middle overs.

Shami has been picked as one of the few specialist seamers in the Champions Trophy squad, and India will be very concerned about his form and fitness.

