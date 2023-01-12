2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by India in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka

Team India labored to a scrappy four-wicket win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

The hosts bowled first and turned in an excellent display to restrict Sri Lanka to 215 all-out. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were the wreckers-in-chief, with three scalps apiece. In response, India lost a few early wickets, but KL Rahul shepherded the side home in the 44th over.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke by India in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

#3 Mistake - India were probably a bit too late to introduce spin

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel strike



Spin being introduced and it brings two wickets in quick succession. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel strike

Sri Lanka slipped from 102/1 in the 17th over to 126/6 in the 25th, with the collapse being the biggest reason why they could manage only 215. Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka were all dismissed during this period.

What made the difference for India? It was the introduction of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, who scalped four wickets between them and attacked the stumps throughout. The former was introduced only in the 17th over, though, when Sri Lanka were on 99/1.

Ideally, although there was something on offer for the pacers, India should've brought the spinners on earlier. Hardik Pandya's four-over spell prior to Kuldeep's first over went for 23 runs, while Umran Malik's three-over stint yielded 30.

#2 Masterstroke - Picking Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav in the last 6 ODI matches:



10-0-38-2

8-0-39-1

9-0-49-1

4.1-1-18-4

10-1-53-1

10-0-51-3 Kuldeep Yadav in the last 6 ODI matches:10-0-38-2 8-0-39-1 9-0-49-1 4.1-1-18-4 10-1-53-110-0-51-3 https://t.co/xt1b4kN1kM

Yuzvendra Chahal seemed all set to feature for Team India in the second ODI, but captain Rohit Sharma stated at the toss that the leg-spinner had sustained an injury while diving in the series opener. The team management had to choose between Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav, and they could've easily opted for the former to add some batting depth.

But India went with Kuldeep, who has experienced a rennaisance in ODI cricket of late. The spinner repaid their faith in full, picking up three wickets in a penetrative spell of bowling. He first outfoxed Kusal Mendis with a googly and then bowled dangerman Dasun Shanaka around his legs before deceiving Charith Asalanka in flight.

Kuldeep might go for runs every now and then, but there's no doubt that he's a more threatening option than Chahal right now. India made the right call in picking him for the second ODI, and they should make the same decision in the future as well.

#1 Mistake - Soft dismissals throughout the innings

Nil footwork there from Hardik. Didn't seem to swing either and he should have done better

Chasing 216, India would've expected to get over the line in a canter. Experts like Gautam Gambhir even predicted that the chase would be completed by the 35-over mark in the mid-innings break.

Owing to a series of soft dismissals and some good bowling, however, the Men in Blue were made to work for their win. The Sri Lankan bowlers started to hit the right lengths midway through the powerplay and were immediately rewarded with the wicket of Rohit Sharma, who nicked off while playing a loose drive.

Shubman Gill followed his skipper back into the dugout, finding midwicket off a pull to a ball that was begging to be hit. Virat Kohli didn't account for the inward movement at all, while Hardik Pandya played well for his 36 but fished at one outside off without any footwork whatsoever.

India's intent was welcome, but the manner of their dismissals was a touch concerning. They will want to be more decisive and judicious with their strokeplay in the upcoming matches.

