2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by India in the World Cup 2023 Final vs Australia

Team India were so close, yet so far. The hosts' quest to clinch their first World Cup trophy since 2011 was unsuccessful as Australia beat them by six wickets in a rather one-sided final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

For a team that had been so tactically astute throughout the World Cup, India unraveled in the summit clash. At the toss, Rohit Sharma stated that he would've batted first, and given how the match transpired, he would've come under serious flak had he made the decision himself.

The Men in Blue will be devastated after their dominant run in the tournament came to an end in the final, and this is perhaps not the time to reflect on the reasons that led to their display. However, some obvious errors crept into an otherwise solid side.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by Team India in the World Cup 2023 Final against Australia.

#3 Mistake - India's lower-order batting strategy was silly

Suryakumar Yadav didn't keep enough strike

After KL Rahul was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 42nd over, India didn't have a specialist batting pair at the crease. Suryakumar Yadav was perched at one end, but with Mohammed Shami walking in at No. 8, the hosts needed to be perfect with their batting strategy in the remaining overs.

They were anything but, as Suryakumar didn't farm the strike like he should have and found himself at the non-striker's end for the majority of his remaining partnerships. Shami made things worse by attempting a big slog when he should've taken a single, and Jasprit Bumrah was always going to be a sitting duck against Adam Zampa.

India could've added a few more runs to their total, had Suryakumar taken the initiative. Their lower-order batting was nothing short of silly.

#2 Masterstroke - Rohit Sharma threw Josh Hazlewood off his lengths

India's skipper was positive in the powerplay once again

The primary reason why India managed to reach 240 was Rohit Sharma's attacking intent in the powerplay. Like he had done so many times before in the 2023 World Cup, the skipper took the aggressive option to great effect, despite losing Shubman Gill early.

Rohit's assault on Josh Hazlewood, Australia's most threatening powerplay bowler, was a treat to watch. He danced down the track and threw Hazlewood off his lengths, not hesitating to take the aerial route when needed. He struck four fours and three sixes in the powerplay to make the most of the pitch being at its quickest.

The time and manner of Rohit's dismissal were as far from ideal as possible, but for the first 30 balls of his innings, he did his job to perfection.

#1 Mistake - Key Indian batters weren't conservative enough

It wasn't an easy pitch to hit on the up, as Shubman Gill found out the hard way

Starting with Shubman Gill and ending with Mohammed Shami, India's batters weren't conservative enough. Instead of trying to reach around 250-275, the Men in Blue were too aggressive right from the outset.

Gill pulled one straight into the hands of mid-on, while Rohit got a four and a six off Glenn Maxwell but tried to hit another one out of the ground in rather needless fashion. Shami, meanwhile, tried to slog one on a pitch where even the frontline batters couldn't get their attacking shots going.

Gill and Rohit, in particular, must take blame for the manner in which they got out on the big stage. Had the openers been more sensible, the hosts may have been able to clinch the World Cup.

