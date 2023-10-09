2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by India in their World Cup 2023 match vs Australia

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul led the way with the bat for Team India as they beat Australia by six wickets in Match 5 of the 2023 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

The Aussies managed just 199 after electing to bat first, with the Indian spinners making the most of the conditions on offer to pick up a combined six wickets. There was a stutter in the chase, but Kohli and Rahul steadied the ship with calmness and ease to take India over the line.

The win was a welcome boost for India, who are now off and running in the World Cup. However, it was far from a perfect performance, and there are areas where the Men in Blue can improve.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by Team India in their World Cup 2023 clash against Australia.

#3 Mistake - India tried too many things when Australia were seven wickets down

Mitchell Starc [seen bowling] was Australia's third-highest run-scorer

Ravindra Jadeja's burst through the middle overs and some tight bowling at the other end from Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah meant that Australia were reduced to 140/7 at one point.

After that, however, the Indian bowlers couldn't close the show and dished out too many freebies while attempting to clean up the tail. Kuldeep was hammered for a six by Pat Cummins, while Mitchell Starc subjected Bumrah to the same treatment.

Both batters capitalized on the leg-lined deliveries and variations that the Indian bowlers sent down, with Australia making 59 runs for their last three wickets.

#2 Masterstroke - KL Rahul and Virat Kohli didn't miss out on any opportunities to score off Adam Zampa

India were boosted by a mammoth partnership between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

Australia held Adam Zampa, arguably the world's best ODI spinner, back in the World Cup 2023 clash against India. He was introduced well after the powerplay and held the key to the chase.

While India could've looked to block the leg-spinner out and try to score off the other bowlers, they made the most of any presented opportunities. Rahul set the tone by striking three boundaries off Zampa's very first over, cutting a couple of short ones away before dispatching the subsequent full-toss.

Zampa never recovered after that over, and the Aussies suddenly had no bite in the middle overs. Rahul's conscious proactiveness went a long way in India chasing down the total.

#1 Mistake - India's top-order batters showed no respect to Australia's new-ball bowlers

Ishan Kishan played a nightmare shot to be caught at slip

Mitchell Starc is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of the World Cup, but Ishan Kishan didn't seem to have much respect for him. The left-hander slashed at a wide one off his very first ball, only to be caught at slip.

Shreyas Iyer went one step further a couple of overs later. He tried to hit Josh Hazlewood on the up through the covers but handed a dolly to the catching fielder. The score read 2/2 before the No. 4 batter, who seemed to show no regard for the match situation, attempted the shot.

Kishan and Shreyas needed to show intent, but what they did was simply imprudent. India might already be wondering when Shubman Gill will return.

