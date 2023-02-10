2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by Team India on Day 2 of the 1st Test vs Australia

Team India ended Day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur in a commanding position. With three wickets left in their first innings, the hosts have a lead of 144 runs and two set batters at the crease.

Rohit Sharma led the way for his side, recording his ninth Test hundred and extending his incredible home record. He had support from the all-rounder duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, who took over after the Aussies made some inroads with the second new ball.

India will be happy with their performance on the second day, but they did commit a few silly errors. Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke by Team India on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia.

#3 Mistake - Suryakumar Yadav didn't wait to see what Nathan Lyon had to offer

Also, very unfair to someone like Sarfaraz.

Suryakumar Yadav walked in at the fall of Virat Kohli's wicket, with the score reading 151/7. India weren't trailing by much, and he had the license to play his shots. What he didn't have the license to do, however, was play a rash shot without taking a second look at Nathan Lyon.

Lyon, starting a new spell, tossed one up outside off to coax Suryakumar into a loose drive. The batter obliged, playing well away from his body and not getting anywhere near the ball, which pitched and turned in sharply to hit the off-stump. SKY walked back for just eight runs, with four of those being a slog-swept boundary early in his innings.

Suryakumar should've negotiated at least a few balls of Lyon before deciding to find the boundary. Mixing caution and aggression isn't an easy task, as he learned the hard way on Day 2.

#2 Masterstroke - Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel trusted their defense

It's Stumps on Day 2 of the first Test! India move to 321/7 & lead Australia by 144 runs. 120 for captain Rohit Sharma, 66* for Jadeja, 52* for Axar Patel.

India lost captain Rohit Sharma and wicket-keeper KS Bharat in quick succession. While the centurion was castled by Pat Cummins immediately after the Aussies took the second new ball, Bharat was trapped in front by Todd Murphy.

It would've been easy for Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, who walked in at No. 9, to go into panic mode and try to score some quick runs. Instead, the duo trusted their defense and only capitalized on obvious scoring opportunities despite being confronted by two off-spinners.

Jadeja played 170 balls for his unbeaten 66. While he rode his luck at times, he hung in there and didn't get flustered even when the ball beat his bat. Axar, meanwhile, adopted a more aggressive approach and ended the day on an unbeaten 102-ball 52.

#1 Mistake - India lost two wickets to deliveries pitched outside leg

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have been two of India's most important Test batters over the last decade, but they got out in embarrassing fashion on Day 2. Both batters were dismissed by deliveries that pitched outside the leg-stump and spun further away from them.

Pujara was the first to go. He attempted a sweep, a shot he rarely plays, off Todd Murphy. The ball ballooned up off the top-edge and nestled into Scott Boland's hands at short fine. Kohli, meanwhile, tickled one down the leg-side off the young off-spinner to be caught by Alex Carey.

Making runs in Nagpur isn't as hard as Australia made it out to be, but it isn't easy either. Both Pujara and Kohli needed to get stuck in, something they can't do if they're sent back by nothing deliveries. India will need to ensure that they don't lose wickets in such a manner henceforth.

