2005 or 2023 - Which Ashes Series was the more exciting one?

The dust has started to slowly settle after the conclusion of another enthralling Ashes series filled with incredible drama, theatre, atmosphere, and on-field battles. It also begs the question of being the most exciting Ashes of all time, or at least since the 2005 battle for the urn.

While the 2023 Ashes had several similarities to the 2005 edition, there were also subtle differences. However, what is undeniable are the thrills and spills provided in both series, with results of the games coming down to the wire, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The conclusion of both series left experts and fans with a sense of despair in wanting more of all the entertainment and the thrill-a-minute ride during the Ashes battle.

While deciding on the more exciting series can be like choosing between eyes and is often preferential, we can break each series down into different qualitative aspects and reach a consensus.

Before we look at the similarities and differences between the two Ashes series, let us quickly recap the 2005 and 2023 series to reminisce about the exhilarating moments in each one.

Ashes 2005

England emerged victorious and regained the Ashes urn in 2005

Led by two astute cricketers at the helm - Michael Vaughan and Ricky Ponting, the hype and anticipation surrounding the 2005 series was sky-high, considering the form of England and Australia, leading up to the marquee clash.

The two teams faced off in a tri-series preceding the Test matches that ended in a tied final, followed by a closely fought three-match ODI series that Australia won by a scoreline of 2-1. England eliminated Australia from the Champions Trophy in 2004, defeating them in the semi-final by six wickets.

Australia began the 2005 Ashes series hammering the hosts by 239 runs at Lord's. They were looking to take control of the series heading into the second Test at Edgbaston.

However, a freak injury to the leader of their bowling attack, Glenn Mcgrath, on the morning of the Test match, combined with a surprising decision by Ponting to field first at the toss, gave England hope for coming back into the series.

England grabbed the opportunity with both hands by batting big in their first innings before an inspired all-round showing from Andrew Flintoff led to a thrilling two-run win.

The third Test in Manchester followed the same pattern, with the hosts dominating the game until Ricky Ponting scored a defiant century on the final day to save the game with a wicket to spare. With the series tied at one apiece after the first three games, England and Australia headed to Nottingham for the penultimate fixture.

Vaughan's men put on a third consecutive 400+ first-innings total before decimating the Aussie batting lineup throughout the game to set up a 129-run chase. However, staying true to the pattern of the previous two games, Australia fought back and provided the hosts with a scare before England escaped with a three-wicket victory.

The final game at the Oval had an earth-shattering build-up with the prospect of England winning their first Ashes since 1986-87. The team did not disappoint the home fans as they eked out an exciting draw on the back of a breathtaking third-innings century by Kevin Pietersen.

Andrew Flintoff was the Player of the Series for his scintillating performance with bat and ball, helping England to regain the Ashes after 19 years.

Ashes 2023

The 2023 series ended in a draw after five nail-biting Tests.

While it was considered near impossible to live up to the adrenaline rush of Ashes 2005, the 2023 edition matched it blow for blow.

Australia were brimming with confidence, coming off their World Test Championship (WTC) final triumph against India after finishing atop the points table following the two-year cycle.

On the other hand, England experienced a remarkable resurgence in the format, winning 11 of their 13 matches before the series under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

The series was built up as the clash of containing styles, with England playing a fearless brand of cricket famously referred to as Bazball, while Australia sported a more traditional Test match approach with bat and ball.

Pat Cummins and Co. won thrillers at Edgbaston and Lord's to take a 2-0 series lead, raising several questions about England's Bazball approach. However, staying true to their style, the hosts bounced back in the third game with their backs against the wall to stay alive in the series.

Unfortunately for Ben Stokes and Co., the fourth Test in Manchester saw rain wash away their Ashes hopes when they were in an advantageous position to set up a decider at the Kennington Oval.

Despite the grim finish at Manchester, the climax at the Oval was another seesaw battle between the sides, with England coming out on top by 49 runs in the final session of Day 5.

A 2-2 series result seemed justified after five action-packed encounters despite Australia retaining the Ashes urn.

Similarities between Ashes 2005 and 2023

The Edgbaston Tests in 2005 and 2023 were humdingers.

The 2005 and 2023 Ashes series had their share of similarities, none more so than the number of close finishes. Apart from the Edgbaston Tests in each instance going down to the final delivery of the match, three other games of both series were equally unpredictable till the end.

Both teams entered the Ashes in top form on each occasion, leading to a tremendous fan following and excitement even during the build-up of the series.

On each occasion, the series turned on its head with injuries to star performers on the Australian side. While the 2005 series saw Glenn McGrath miss the second and the fourth Tests due to injury, Nathan Lyon missed the final three games of the 2023 series with injury.

The duo are among the top eight all-time leading wicket-takers in Test history, and at the point of their injuries, Australia were leading in both series. The Aussies also had resembling openers in each instance, with David Warner and Usman Khawaja mirroring Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer in batting styles.

The all-rounders from England had a massive say in both Ashes series, with Andrew Flintoff being the Player of the Series in the 2005 edition, while Chris Woakes starred for England in the 2023 Ashes.

Differences between Ashes 2005 and 2023

Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins followed completely contrasting captaincy styles.

There is a consensus that the 2005 and 2023 Ashes series were completely similar purely because of the thrilling finishes and the exciting action. However, there were a few tenuous differences between the two rubbers.

For starters, the most blatant variance is in the style of play between the two teams. While the 2005 edition witnessed the arch-rivals go toe to toe with attacking batting, and field placements, the 2023 Ashes made for a spectacle despite contrasting playing styles.

England, led by the effervescent Ben Stokes, played an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket, while Pat Cummins and Australia followed a defensive strategy for most of the series.

Another glaring distinction between the series was the pattern during the past few Ashes in the build-up to the said series. While the 2005 series was pitted as a David and Goliath battle, with Australia being the hunter and England the hunted, the 2023 Ashes was built up as a battle of evenly matched teams.

The primary reason for the contrasting pre-series notions was due to Australia winning every Ashes series since 1986-87 convincingly, while the recent battles have oscillated in favour of the home team more often than not.

The 2005 edition ebbed and flowed between games, while the 2023 Ashes saw Australia dominate the first half with a 2-0 lead before the momentum shifted in favor of the hosts, who dictated terms in the final three Tests.

Both teams had everything to play for heading into the final clash in the 2005 Ashes. However, in the 2023 series, Australia already retained the Ashes after the drawn fourth match at Old Trafford.

The feeling of a drawn series compared to a won series by one of the teams often evokes different reactions from the players and fans, which was the case in the 2005 Ashes.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is fair to say that picking out the more exciting Ashes between 2005 and 2023 is closer than the matches played in the two series.

Apart from the nail-biting finishes, it's a battle of preferences, and for those who prefer contrasting styles, the 2023 Ashes was perhaps the more exciting series. However, for the other section of fans that enjoy an underdog overcoming an unbeatable side, the 2005 series takes the cake.

Either way, cricket fans from all over the globe will continue to celebrate the Ashes series, their thrilling finishes, and numerous individual performances for years to come.