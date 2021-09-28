2021 Ashes: Chances of Test match taking place in Perth are "very slim"

The eagerly awaited Ashes series' fifth and final Test match between Australia and England was to take place in Perth. However, the Australian sports minister has admitted that the chances of that are very slim" due to quarantine restrictions imposed by the Western Australian government.

Question marks still remain over the arrangements the England team will have to face when they visit Australia later this year for the Ashes series. The final Test match of the series has now been thrown into serious doubt. Australian sports minister Richard Colbeck claimed that there are big question marks about whether Perth will be able to host the Test match. Speaking to Mailplus, he said:

"We’ve had to do a lot of work to organise quarantine arrangements for cricketers coming into Australia. There are serious questions about whether there will be a Test match in Perth. If there’s no chance of coming here without prolonged quarantine, it just won’t occur. The Australian government wants the Ashes to go ahead, but the chances of the Perth Test taking place are very slim."

The state of Western Australia currently requires travelers to quarantine for 14 days. But there is only a gap of five days between the fourth and fifth Test matches of the Ashes series. And quarantining for 14 days in the middle of the series would be impossible for the players.

Tasmania could host Ashes Test instead of Perth

Tim Paine will look to captain Australia to Ashes glory this summer

Also Read

Perth's inability to host an Ashes Test would open the door for Tasmania. The state was due to host Australia's Test match against Afghanistan. But it is now set to be canceled.

One player who will certainly be delighted by this development is Tim Paine, who has never made his feelings shy about wanting to captain Australia in his home state. The final Test of the Ashes series would be the perfect send-off for him, especially if the Aussies manage to beat England.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee