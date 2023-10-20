2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs Pakistan match 

Australia enter the top four of the points table for the first time following their superb win over Pakistan in Match 18 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023. The high-octane clash took place at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, October 20.

After being put to bat first, Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh struck a record-breaking partnership. They added a mammoth 259 runs for the opening wicket as both batters made hundreds.

While Marsh was dismissed for 121, Warner went on to plunder 163 runs in just 124 balls. Threatening to score over 400 runs at one point in time, Australia managed to post up a first-innings total of 367/9 as Shaheen Shah Afridi took a five-wicket haul (5/54).

While the chase was bound to be a stiff one, Pakistan looked well in the hunt after Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70) stitched up a 134-run partnership. However, Pakistan needed one of them to bat till the 35-40 overs mark but Australia made a comeback by inflicting blows at crucial junctures.

Mohammad Rizwan (46) and Saud Shakeel (30) were looking to take the game deep but Adam Zampa's outstanding four-wicket haul (4/53) completely turned the game in Australia's favor.

In the 46th over, the Men in Yellow bundled out Pakistan for 305 runs, thus winning the encounter by 62 runs.

With their latest triumph, Australia have jumped from sixth position to fourth on the points table. The Pat Cummins-led side have now bagged four points and have a net run rate of -0.193.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have now endured two back-to-back defeats and have dropped from fourth spot to fifth. They also have four points but have an inferior net run rate of -0.456.

An exciting double-header beckons for the fans on Saturday (Oct 21)

Jos Buttler's England will take on South Africa on Saturday [Getty Images]

With the games coming thick and fast, cricket fans will enjoy an exciting double-header in the 2023 ODI World Cup on Saturday, October 21.

The first game of the day will see Sri Lanka take on the Netherlands at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Sri Lanka, who are placed at the bottom of the table with zero points in three games, would be desperate to kickstart their campaign. The Dutch, however, stunned South Africa in their previous game and are eighth on the table (2 points at a NRR of -0.993).

The action will then move to the iconic Wankhede Stadium for the first time in this tournament, where England will square off against South Africa.

Both England and South Africa will enter the game on the back of a loss in their previous games. While the defending champions were rocked by Afghanistan in Delhi, the Proteas were shocked by ending up second against the Netherlands in Dharamsala.

England are currently sixth with just two points (-0.084), while South Africa are placed third on the points table with four points and a net run rate of +1.835.