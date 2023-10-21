2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after England vs South Africa match 

After a surprising blip against the Netherlands, South Africa recorded another statement win when they thrashed England by a hefty margin of 229 runs in Match 20 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023. The match was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, October 21.

After being put to bat first, South Africa lost Quinton de Kock in the very first over. However, Reeza Hendricks (85) and Rassie van der Dussen (60) then steadied the ship and set a great platform for the Proteas.

Aiden Markram also chipped in with 42 runs, but the star of the show was none other than Heinrich Klaasen. The middle-order dasher played a scintillating innings of 109 runs made in just 67 balls.

With his magnificent ball-striking despite feeling the scorching heat in Mumbai, South Africa scored a humongous total of 399/7 on the board. Marco Jansen also smashed six sixes en route to his 42-ball 75*.

With England's deep batting line-up, many fans expected it to be a tight game despite a gigantic score in front of the side. However, the Jos Buttler-led unit didn't turn up with the bat and never really found any sort of momentum.

None of their recognised batters even breached the 20-run mark as England lost eight of their wickets with just 100 runs on the board. Gus Atkinson's 35 and Mark Wood's fiery 17-ball 43* did add some respectability to their total, as England eventually got bundled out for 170 runs in 22 overs.

Gerald Coetzee took 3/35 for South Africa, who registered their biggest win against England in ODIs.

As the England vs. South Africa match is now complete, let's take a detailed look at the 2023 World Cup points table.

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 points table [Sportskeeda]

With their resounding triumph, South Africa have furthered their grip on the third spot on the points table. They now have six points after four matches at a positive net run rate of +2.212, which is the best among all ten teams.

England, meanwhile, will now have to play the catch-up game as they found themselves languishing ninth on the table. Across their first four fixtures, the defending champions have registered only one win and also have an inferior net run rate of -1.248, which is the second-worst in the tournament.

India and New Zealand set to start the fifth round of fixtures from Sunday (Oct 22)

Both India and New Zealand have been the teams to beat so far during the ongoing ICC event. The two sides have been phenomenal in the tournament, having won their first four matches, that too, rather convincingly.

A mouthwatering clash beckons for the fans as both India and New Zealand will lock horns at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. With both teams being unbeaten so far, one of the sides will endure their first defeat of the tournament.

The winner will take the top rank and be the first team on the leaderboard with 10 points. With eight points and a net run rate of +1.923, New Zealand are currently at the top of the table, while India have a net run rate of +1.659 with equal eight points.