2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Australia match 

Team India opened their account with two crucial points after beating Australia in an entertaining game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. With the win, the Men in Blue moved to the fifth spot in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 points table.

After winning the toss, Australian captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first. However, a sticky surface at the Chepauk meant they were folded out for 199 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India, as he took three wickets for just 28 runs in his 10 overs.

While India weren't chasing a high total, they endured a horrible start. The combination of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood rocked the Indian top-order and reduced the hosts to 2/3 inside the first two overs.

India seemed down and out before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul absorbed the pressure and brought India back into the game. The two batters kept the scoreboard ticking and negotiated the Aussie bowlers with a determined approach.

After playing cautiously early on, both Virat and Rahul got their respective fifties. Soon, Virat reached close to his hundred before being caught at mid-wicket for 85.

Rahul continued to pile up runs, meanwhile, and also hit the winning six to complete India's chase with 52 balls remaining. He remained unbeaten on 97 off 115 balls.

Following the victory, India have joined the likes of New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa with two points on the table. However, India's net run rate of +0.883 is the worst among all the winning teams so far.

This shouldn't worry India much, though, as it is just the start of the tournament and the side still has eight games to play.

Australia, meanwhile, remains sixth on the points table after their loss. They have a net run rate of -0.883.

New Zealand and Netherlands set to start the second round of fixtures from Monday

New Zealand are at the top of the table [Getty Images]

With the culmination of the encounter between India and Australia, all 10 participating teams have played one game each at the 2023 ODI World Cup so far.

The second round of fixtures will begin on Monday (October 9) when table-toppers New Zealand will lock horns with the Netherlands in Match 6 of the ongoing tournament. The forthcoming match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

New Zealand started their campaign with a resounding win over reigning champions England in Ahmedabad. They recorded a nine-wicket win, following which they attained two points with a net run rate of +2.149.

Netherlands, meanwhile, gave a tough fight to Pakistan but weren't able to clinch the tie. The Dutch side are currently placed eighth on the points table with zero points and have a net run rate of -1.620.