2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Bangladesh match 

Team India have retained their second spot on the points table after they secured a seven-wicket win against Bangladesh in Match 16 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023. The match was played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh made a below-par total of 256/8 in their 50 overs. The Bangladeshi openers, Tanzid Hasan (51) and Litton Das (66), made a superlative start as they put the Indian bowlers on pressure.

After tackling the new-ball threat, the two openers made a stand of 93 runs in just 14.4 overs. However, once Kuldeep Yadav (1/47) trapped Tanzid in front of the stumps, the Bangladeshi innings completely got derailed.

From 93/0, Bangladesh lost eight wickets in their next 155 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja stood out for India as they both took two wickets while leaking runs just at an economy rate of 4.1 and 3.8, respectively.

In reply, Rohit Sharma continued his rich vein of form and smashed a quick-fire 48 off 40 balls. Shubman Gill, meanwhile, also came to the party as he racked up his maiden ODI World Cup fifty, scoring 53 off 55.

However, once both Rohit and Gill were dismissed, Virat Kohli took charge as he scripted a successful run-chase to take India home in style.

The modern-day master was on song at one of his favorite venues and smashed a remarkable hundred. He hit the winning maximum, which not only took India past the total but also made him reach his 48th ODI century.

With their comprehensive victory, India have now bagged eight points (four wins in four matches). They have a positive net run rate of +1.659, which is the second-best in the tournament.

On that note, let's take a detailed look at the 2023 World Cup points table.

ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 Points table [Sportskeeda]

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have now lost their last three consecutive matches and have dropped from the sixth spot to seventh after their hammering against India. The Bangla Tigers have accumulated just two points and have a negative net run rate of -0.784.

Bangladesh will next feature in a match against South Africa, who are currently third on the table, on October 24 in Mumbai.

India and New Zealand will battle for the top spot when they face off on Oct 22

Both India and New Zealand have been the teams to beat so far during the ongoing ICC event. The two sides have been phenomenal in the tournament, having won their first four matches, that too, rather convincingly.

A mouthwatering clash beckons for the fans as both India and New Zealand will lock horns at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. With both teams being unbeaten so far, one of the sides will endure their first defeat of the tournament.

The winner, meanwhile, will claim the top spot and become the first side with 10 points on the table. New Zealand are currently top of the pile with eight points at a net run rate of +1.923.