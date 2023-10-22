2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after India vs New Zealand match 

Team India have reclaimed their top spot on the points table after their resounding four-wicket win in a thrilling game against New Zealand. The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 fixture took place at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.

Chasing 275 under some chilly conditions, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill (26) enjoyed a brilliant start. The two dealt mostly in boundaries and added 71 runs in just 11 overs.

However, New Zealand made a great comeback in the game by taking crucial wickets on a timely basis. From 71/0, India were 191/5, with the last two recognized batters, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, left on the crease.

They batted maturely and took the game deep. They ensured India don't endure any more hiccups and stitched up a 78-run stand for the sixth wicket. Kohli, in particular, dished out another masterful innings during a run-chase.

He agonizingly missed out on a well-deserved hundred and was caught on the boundary after a magnificent knock of 95, which included eight boundaries and a couple of sixes. Jadeja, meanwhile, finished the game off by pulling one for a four as India registered their first-ever ODI World Cup win against New Zealand.

Earlier, New Zealand's innings was built on a magnificent century by Daryl Mitchell. The batting all-rounder made 130 runs off 127 balls and single-handedly took his side to a decent total. Youngster Rachin Ravindra also continued his superb form and struck 75 runs.

For India, Mohammed Shami bowled a terrific spell and took a match-changing five-wicket haul. Shami took 5/54 and was also adjudged as the Player of the Match for his heroics.

As the India vs. New Zealand match is now complete, let's take a detailed look at the 2023 World Cup points table.

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 points table [Sportskeeda]

With their remarkable win, India have now replaced New Zealand at the top of the pile. The Men in Blue are now the first team to accumulate 10 points on the board, and have a net run rate of+1.353.

New Zealand, meanwhile, endured their maiden ODI World Cup 2023 defeat in Dharamsala. While they still boast a brilliant net run rate of +1.481, the BlackCaps are placed second on the table with eight points in five games.

Pakistan will look to resurrect their campaign when they face Afghanistan on Monday (Oct 23)

Babar Azam during Australia v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match [Getty Images]

Following a thrilling India vs. New Zealand encounter, Match 22 of the ongoing showpiece event will see Pakistan take on Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, October 23.

Pakistan will enter the game on the back of two back-to-back defeats and cannot afford to slip up once again in the tournament. With just four points in as many games, they are placed fifth on the points table.

The Babar Azam-led unit will be adamant in making a statement on Monday. A win for the Men in Green will see them enter the top four, which will make the tournament interesting as Australia and South Africa have already found their grooves in the competition.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are placed at the foot of the points table with a mere two points in four games. While they are still not out of the tournament, every game is a must-win for them from here on.