2023 World Cup: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs Australia final ft. Virat Kohli

The grand finale of the ICC ODI World Cup will see the two best teams, India and Australia, go up against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

India have arguably been the best team in the competition, winning all 10 games so far. They beat last edition's runner-up New Zealand by 70 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in the semi-finals to make it to the summit clash.

Australia, on the other hand, lost their first two games but regrouped well to win eight on the bounce. The five-time world champions prevailed over South Africa in a low-scoring thriller at the Eden Gardens to make it to their eighth final.

The two heavyweights met once in a group-stage encounter, where India trumped Pat Cummins and company by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Defending 199, Australia managed to scare India, reducing them to 3/2 but Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97*) bailed the team out of muddy waters.

The Aussies will look to avenge their defeat in Ahmedabad, which makes the already exciting final more riveting. The wicket at the venue has remained true to its nature throughout the game in the four matches it has hosted so far, with chasing teams winning three times.

The batters are expected to get full value for their shots if they spend some time in the middle.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's World Cup final between India and Australia.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has adopted an aggressive avatar in this World Cup.

The Team India skipper has been the unsung hero of this side. While Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami have attracted all the praise, Rohit Sharma has led the team from the front with aggressive knocks at the top.

He has been the intent merchant of the team, providing fiery starts at the top order. His 29-ball 47 set the tone for the Men in Blue in the semi-final after which, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer made a mockery of the Kiwi bowling.

Rohit will hope to continue his form on Sunday in what could be termed as the most important match of his life. The right-handed batter is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 550 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of almost 125.

#2 David Warner

David Warner has rediscovered himself in this World Cup.

There were concerns about David Warner's form ahead of the mega tournament, but the senior batter has put all those to bed. Known for his big-match temperament, the left-handed batter has taken his game to a new level in what could be his last 50-over World Cup.

Warner has been the highest run-scorer for his side in the competition with 528 runs from 10 games at an average of 52.80 and a strike rate of almost 108.

The New South Wales cricketer enjoys a decent record in India and will hope to bring all his experience into play in the all-important final on Sunday.

#3 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has established himself as the greatest ODI batter of this generation.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has well and truly launched himself at this year's ODI World Cup. He has been the biggest highlight of the tournament, scoring runs for fun.

Kohli has had a record-breaking campaign and will hope to register a few more in the final. The ace batter, who scored his 50th ODI hundred on Wednesday, became the only batter to score 700-plus runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

The Delhi-born cricketer has chalked up 711 runs from 10 games at an average of over 100, including three centuries and five fifties.

Kohli will look to make the final a memorable one with a defining knock to help the team clinch their third World Cup title after 1983 and 2011.