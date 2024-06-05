2024 T20 World Cup: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs Ireland match

Team India will square off against Ireland in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 5, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Both teams will look to begin their T20 World Cup campaign campaign with a win tonight.

India locked horns with Bangladesh in their warm-up game and won comfortably. The 60-run win will give Rohit Sharma and company much-needed confidence ahead of their game against Ireland, who are known to be giant killers. The Irish side boast several experienced players, who can beat any team single-handedly on any given day.

However, the Men in Blue will draw confidence from their record over Ireland, with the former holding a 7-0 record. A cracking contest beckons fans in New York on Wednesday.

Trending

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's India vs Ireland match.

#1 Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been in spectacular form with the bat in recent times. He finished as the highest scorer in IPL 2024, aggregating 741 runs in 15 games at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of almost 155.

Although he didn't feature in the warm-up game against Bangladesh, Kohli will look to keep his stellar form going in the T20 World Cup. The right-hander is the highest scorer in the history of the T20 World Cups, amassing 1141 runs in 27 games at an average of 81.75.

#2 Paul Stirling

The Ireland skipper is arguably the best batter to come out of the nation. The 33-year-old has amassed 3589 runs in 142 games, including one century and 23 fifties.

Paul Stirling will have to play a key role if Ireland have to beat a star-studded Indian team. However, the opener has consistently struggled against the Men in Blue, managing just 40 runs in six games. He will have to beat his inner demon and play his aggressive game to dominate the Indian bowlers.

#3 Rishabh Pant

The wicketkeeper-batter will look to make his return to the Indian team against Ireland memorable on Wednesday. Today's game will mark Pant's comeback to international cricket after almost 17 months following his tragic car accident in December 2022.

Pant had an excellent IPL 2024 campaign despite the Delhi Capitals not reaching the playoffs. The southpaw followed it up with a half-century in the warm-up game against the Bangla Tigers. He will look to keep the form going in the T20 World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback