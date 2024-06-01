2024 T20 World Cup: Schedule, venues, live streaming details – all you need to know 

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the United States from June 1 to June 29. The tournament will kick off with a match between United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. This year's event is the ninth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup. England are the defending champions in the ICC event.

A total of 55 matches will be played in the tournament, which will feature 20 teams. The teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each. India, Canada, Ireland, Pakistan and the United States are part of Group A, while Australia, England, Namibia, Oman and Scotland feature in Group B.

Looking at the other two groups, Group C comprises Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda, while the West Indies. Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal, South Africa and Sri Lanka are in Group D.

The top teams from each group will progress to the Super 8 round. Here, teams will be placed in two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, which will be followed by the final.

2024 T20 World Cup schedule with venues and timings in IST

Below is the full schedule of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup with timings in IST

Match 1: June 2 - United States vs Canada, Dallas (6:00 AM)

Match 2: June 2 - West Indies vs Papua New Guinea, Guyana (8:00 PM)

Match 3: June 3 - Namibia vs Oman, Barbados (6:00 AM)

Match 4: June 3, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, New York (8:00 PM)

Match 5: June 4, Afghanistan vs Uganda, Guyana (6:00 AM)

Match 6: June 4, England vs Scotland, Barbados (8:00 PM)

Match 7: June 4, Netherlands vs Nepal, Dallas (9:00 PM)

Match 8: June 5, India vs Ireland, New York (8:00 PM)

Match 9: June 6, Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, Guyana (5:00 AM)

Match 10: June 6, Australia vs Oman, Barbados (6:00 AM)

Match 11: June 6, USA vs Pakistan, Dallas (9:00 PM)

Match 12: June 7, Namibia vs Scotland, Barbados (12:30 AM)

Match 13: June 7, Canada vs Ireland, New York (8:00 PM)

Match 14: June 8, New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Guyana (5:00 AM)

Match 15: June 8, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Dallas (6:00 AM)

Match 16: June 8, Netherlands vs South Africa, New York (8:00 PM)

Match 17: June 8, Australia vs England, Barbados (10:30 PM)

Match 18: June 9, West Indies vs Uganda, Guyana (6:00 AM)

Match 19: June 9, India vs Pakistan, New York (8:00 PM)

Match 20: June 9, Oman vs Scotland, Antigua (10:30 PM)

Match 21: June 10, South Africa vs Bangladesh, New York (8:00 PM)

Match 22: June 11, Pakistan vs Canada, New York (8:00 PM)

Match 23: June 12, Sri Lanka vs Nepal, Florida (5:00 AM)

Match 24: June 12, Australia vs Namibia, Antigua (6:00 AM)

Match 25: June 12, USA v India, New York (8:00 PM)

Match 26: June 13, West Indies vs New Zealand, Trinidad (6:00 AM)

Match 27: June 13, Bangladesh vs Netherlands, St. Vincent (8:00 PM)

Match 28: June 14, England vs Oman, Antigua (12:30 AM)

Match 29: June 14, Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea, Trinidad (6:00 AM)

Match 30: June 14, USA vs Ireland, Florida (8:00 PM)

Match 31: June 15, South Africa vs Nepal, St. Vincent (5:00 AM)

Match 32: June 15, New Zealand vs Uganda, Trinidad (6:00 AM)

Match 33: June 15, India vs Canada, Florida (8:00 PM)

Match 34: June 15, Namibia vs England, Antigua (10:30 PM)

Match 35: June 16, Australia vs Scotland, St. Lucia (6:00 AM)

Match 36: June 16, Pakistan vs Ireland, Florida (8:00 PM)

Match 37: June 17, Bangladesh vs Nepal, St. Vincent (5:00 AM)

Match 38: June 17, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, St. Lucia (6:00 AM)

Match 39: June 17, New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, Trinidad (8:00 PM)

Match 40: June 18, West Indies vs Afghanistan, St. Lucia (6:00 AM)

Super 8 round matches

Match 41, June 19 - A2 v D1, Antigua (8:00 PM)

Match 42: June 20, B1 v C2, St. Lucia (6:00 AM)

Match 43: June 20, C1 v A1, Barbados (8:00 PM)

Match 44: June 21, B2 v D2, Antigua (6:00 AM)

Match 45: June 21, B1 v D1, St. Lucia (8:00 PM)

Match 46: June 22, A2 v C2, Barbados (6:00 AM)

Match 47: June 22, A1 v D2, Antigua (8:00 PM)

Match 48: June 23, C1 v B2, St. Vincent (6:00 AM)

Match 49: June 23, A2 v B1, Barbados (8:00 PM)

Match 50: June 24, 2024 - C2 v D1, Antigua (6:00 AM)

Match 51: June 24, B2 v A1, St. Lucia (8:00 PM)

Match 52: June 25, C1 v D2, St. Vincent (6:00 AM)

Knockout matches

Match 53: June 27, Semi-final 1, Tarouba (6:00 AM)

Match 54: June 27, Semi-final 2, Guyana (8:00 PM)

Match 55: June 29, Final, Barbados (8:00 PM)

T20 World Cup 2024: Live telecast and live streaming details in India

In India, the live telecast of all ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be followed on the Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the World Cup matches can be watched on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

While the timings of matches differ, India's Group A matches in the competition will get underway at 8:00 PM IST.

The live streaming of the 2024 T20 World Cup games will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming for free on their mobile by downloading the Disney+ Hotstar app.

T20 World Cup 2024: Ticket booking details

Fans can visit tickets.t20worldcup.com and follow the instructions on the page to book tickets for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Cricket fans can select matches by venues or teams. They can also purchase tickets by clicking on a specific match from the details displayed on the website.

