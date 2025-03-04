2025 Champions Trophy: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs Australia match ft. Shreyas Iyer

India and Australia will square off in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India finished at the top of Group A while Australia finished second in Group B.

The Men In Blue beat New Zealand in their final group game by 44 runs and are unbeaten in the 2025 Champions Trophy so far, with three wins from as many games.

Meanwhile, Australia are unbeaten as well. However, they only have one win, with two of their matches producing no result due to rain. They have played all their matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan and this will be their first outing in Dubai.

The last time these two sides met in a knockout match of an ICC event, Australia beat India in the final of the 2023 World Cup to be crowned champions. Rohit Sharma and his men will be keen to avenge their loss.

That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in the first semifinal between India and Australia.

Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs Australia 2025 Champions Trophy match:

#3 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is India's second highest run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy so far, with 149 runs from three games at an average of 74.50, and a century. Although he failed in the last game against New Zealand, he has been in fine form.

He began the tournament with a brilliant ton against Bangladesh, scoring an unbeaten 101, and played a vital knock of 46 against Pakistan as well.

Gill, who likes the pace on the ball upfront and is known to take the attack to the opposition in the powerplay, will fancy scoring runs against the Australian seamers first up and getting a big score from there.

Travis Head has consistently scored runs against India across formats in the recent past. The left-hander has 345 runs from nine ODIs against the Men In Blue at an average of 43.12 and strike-rate of 101.76, with one hundred and a fifty.

Head couldn't live up to the expectations in Australia's opening game of the 2025 Champions Trophy against England. However, in their previous game against Afghanistan, which was eventually washed out, he scored an unbeaten 59 off just 40 balls, hitting nine fours and a six.

Travis Head, against India and that too in a knockout match, will be expected to score irrespective of the venue or conditions on offer.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer carried on his phenomenal form in the one-day format against New Zealand in India's previous game. He is also India's highest run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy, with 150 runs from three innings at an average of 50 and two half-centuries.

He scored a crucial fifty against Pakistan and backed it up with an even better knock against New Zealand. India were reduced to 30/3 and Shreyas scored 79 runs off 98 balls, bailing them out of trouble from a difficult position against the Kiwis.

With consecutive half-centuries, he is in solid form. As the Men In Blue aim to progress to the final, Shreyas will once again have an important role to carry out with the bat.

