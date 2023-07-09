"24 off 8 balls was a massive swing in the game" - Ben Stokes hails Mark Wood's all-round contribution in 3rd Ashes Test

England skipper Ben Stokes has showered praise on pacer Mark Wood for his all-round efforts in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds. The hosts secured a massive three-wicket victory on Sunday to keep the five-match series alive.

Wood, who returned to the playing XI in this Test, picked up a five-wicket haul before playing a crucial 24-run knock off just eight balls, including three sixes and one boundary. It helped England close in on Australia's first-innings total.

The Durham cricketer picked up two more wickets in the second innings to take his tally to seven in the Test and played a match-winning 16 off eight deliveries to take the team to the much-needed victory.

Lauding Mark Wood, Ben Stokes said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"Having someone who can bowl at 95 mph is amazing. With the bat, he is just a free spirit. Goes back to the clarity. 24 off 8 balls was a massive swing in the game. Doesn't always come off, but gives you a better chance to succeed."

Stokes also praised Chris Woakes, who impressed on return as well. Woakes picked up six wickets in the match and played a match-winning knock of 32 runs off 47 balls to see the team through.

"I didn't realise that Woakes hasn't played a Test for so long, he is Mr. Consistent," Stokes continued. "Having someone who can bat like him batting at 8 helps us. Hope he can do something similar when he plays next."

Chasing 251 runs, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gave England a decent start. However, Australia crawled back into the game, showing grit and determination. Harry Brook then played a gem of a 75-run knock, stitching together a good partnership with Woakes to set up his side's victory before Wood took them home.

"Nine-day break will help the bodies" - Ben Stokes feels the Ashes break will do a world of good

All three Ashes Tests have lived up to their billing so far, with each game being closely competed. The fixtures have witnessed many players copping up injuries but putting their bodies on the line.

They will get a much-needed 10-day break before the start of the fourth Test and Ben Stokes feels it will help them recover.

"Great for both the teams," he added. "The next game is very vital. Everyone wants to see good cricket. This nine-day break will help the bodies a world of good."

The penultimate Test of the series will commence on Wednesday, July 19, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

