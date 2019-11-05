3 achievements missing from Virat Kohli's illustrious kitty

Virat Kohli turns 31

Indian captain Virat Kohli turns 31 today, on the 5th of November. Kohli is regarded by many as the greatest batsman of the modern era, a tag that he is constantly fighting for with Aussie Steve Smith.

From being the first batsman to register 20,000 international runs in a decade to becoming the captain with most successive Test wins at home (11), Kohli has been on a record-breaking spree over the past few years.

In fact, many cricket pundits opine that Kohli might end up breaking every record in the book by the time he hangs up his boots. The perfect record of 100 international centuries achieved by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar is often sighted as one of the big achievements that perhaps only Kohli can come close to.

However, there are a few other significant laurels also missing from Kohli’s magnificent collection. On his birthday, we take a look at three achievements Kohli would like to have to his name before he retires.

#3 Winning the T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli after India's loss to West Indies in World T20 2016

India won the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007, but that was a year before Kohli led India to victory in the 2008 U19 World Cup. Kohli has featured in three World T20 championships, and while he has an excellent record in the competition, the Indian captain is yet to lay his hand on the trophy.

In 16 World T20 games, Kohli has amassed 777 runs at an average of 86.33.

He has been exceptional in the last two editions, averaging well over 100. In the 2014 edition in Bangladesh, he notched up 319 runs in six games with four half-centuries. That included a brilliant 77 in the final against Sri Lanka. However, Yuvraj Singh’s 21-ball 11 stifled the innings as the Lankans lifted the trophy.

In 2016 at home, Kohli did equally well with 273 runs from five innings, this time smashing three half-centuries. After making an unbeaten 82 from 51 in the Super 10 clash against Australia, Kohli made a blazing 89 not out from 47 balls in the semis against West Indies. However, Lendl Simmons' brutal unbeaten 82 from 51 balls took the Windies to the final.

Kohli was named man of the tournament in both 2014 and 2016. But he will be keen to lead India to the crown in Australia in 2020.

