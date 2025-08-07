3 areas of concern for India despite their 2-2 draw in the England Test series ft. Jasprit Bumrah

India recovered well in the five-match Test series against England that concluded recently at The Oval. After conceding a 2-1 lead, the visitors fought hard to clinch a plucky draw as well as a thrilling win in the final two encounters, with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy then ending 2-2.

Even though the rubber ended with a level scoreline, India were the happier of the two sides. They played arguably a better brand of cricket over the course of the series, winning more sessions and being more consistent with their performances.

However, things aren't necessarily entirely rosy for Shubman Gill and Co. Their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final have already taken a hit following three winless Tests in the five-match series, and their red-ball form has been far from promising in general.

On that note, here are three areas of concern for India despite their 2-2 draw in the England Test series.

#3 Gautam Gambhir's tactics arguably prevented India from reaching their full potential

England & India Net Sessions - Source: Getty

India rode on the coattails of some individual brilliance from many of their players throughout the series. In fact, despite the fact that they clinched a 2-2 draw while going through a transition, they could've done even better given the talent at their disposal.

Gautam Gambhir has come under criticism for his tactics in the longest format, and even in the England Test series, he was scrutinized heavily. Choosing to play either Shardul Thakur or Nitish Kumar Reddy in the first four Tests, the Indian think tank - led by Gambhir's batting-heavy approach - arguably didn't have enough bowling firepower.

Even though Gambhir and Gill have openly spoken about how they need to ensure they are able to take 20 wickets, their team selection didn't reflect the same. Kuldeep Yadav, an outright match-winner who hasn't put a foot wrong in the format so far, didn't feature in a single game.

Gambhir's tactics haven't worked in red-ball cricket, and India not losing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy might push the coach further along his ways.

#2 India's pace reserves will need a ton of work

England & India Net Sessions - Source: Getty

India struggled with their pace department throughout the series. Mohammed Siraj bowled his heart out and displayed great skill, while Jasprit Bumrah fought through workload and injury issues.

Prasidh Krishna grew as the series went on, and hopefully he will be able to become a centerpiece of the attack going forward. Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep, meanwhile, have the raw materials needed to make an impact in the whites.

However, it's certain that India's pace reserves are thin right now. Bumrah's red-ball fitness remains a question, and Siraj's workload needs to be monitored carefully after years of sustained efforts. The supporting pacers also have work to do if they are to become undroppable, while there are virtually no developed prospects who can be brought into the fold seamlessly.

This has been a problem for India for a while now, and they didn't get too close to solving it during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Speaking of...

#1 Jasprit Bumrah's fitness will need to be monitored closely going forward

England & India Net Sessions - Source: Getty

What's going on with Jasprit Bumrah? Unfortunately, reports regarding the ace spearhead haven't been too positive in recent times. He supposedly struggled with a knee injury during the final Test, with some sources even suggesting that Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar are evaluating his role in the side.

Bumrah is an asset like no other for the Indian team, and his worth across formats is immense. But for two successive high-profile Test series, the fast bowler hasn't been able to pull through without a great deal of headlines surrounding his involvement.

Bumrah's fitness will thus need to be monitored closely going forward, and if India lose him, they could be in serious trouble. This is a massive area of concern, one that just refuses to go away.

