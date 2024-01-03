3 bad signs for Test cricket's future we saw in 2023

The World Test Championship (WTC) was supposed to be the beacon that promised the safety of the longest format of the game, but 2023 has proven that is far from the case. Test cricket still needs work in its basic foundation, prioritizing incentives for players rather than an opportunity for teams.

Test cricket has always been shrouded and rightly protected by nostalgia and tradition. However, the question be asked is how long can it sustain against the growing network of franchise-based T20 leagues across the globe.

Even if players are committed to red-ball cricket to an extent, there is a serious lack of incentive for the players, especially for those outside the 'Big 3' (India, England, and Australia). The likes of Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes have been preaching about preserving the purest form of the game, and as appealing as it sounds, the current mess is too complicated to attain a quick resolve.

The thrilling Tests in New Zealand against the likes of England and Sri Lanka to kick start the year coupled with the iconic 2023 Ashes have been the highlights of Test cricket in 2023. However, there have been some lows as well that are hard to ignore and quite a deterrent to the format's sustainability.

On that note, let us take a look at three bad signs for Test cricket's future we saw in 2023.

#1 Poor crowd turnout in Australia's opening Test of the home season in Perth

Australia's home season has often been the best spectacle in Test cricket over the years, but this time, the season opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth was rather underwhelming.

The defending Test champions were at their best, defeating Pakistan by a mammoth 360-run margin, but there was hardly any crowd at the sprawling 60,000-capacity stadium to witness it.

The opening day saw only 16,259 fans in attendance, whereas Day 2 saw a peak of 17,666 fans, following a rapid decline across the last two days of the Test, resulting in an average of only 14,781 people.

And all of this came after a spirited campaigning effort by Cricket Australia to promote the sport in Western Australia, rebranding the contest as the 'West Test'.

#2 Cricket South Africa naming second-string squad for crucial WTC series against New Zealand

In what is being feared as the 'new normal', Cricket South Africa (CSA) named a second-string squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, so that their premier players can be available for the 2024 SA20.

In the past, CSA has forfeited an entire ODI series for their franchise-based league, and this time, they have made their intentions quite clear by naming a second-string squad led by an uncapped player for a World Test Championship series.

Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh lambasted CSA's disregard for the traditional format of the game and suggested New Zealand boycott the series entirely.

“If I was New Zealand, I wouldn’t even play the series. I don’t know why they’re even playing. Why would you when it shows a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket?," Waugh told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Waugh also urged the ICC to step in and save Test cricket. Current skippers Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins also voiced their opinions surrounding CSA's recent actions. The pair asserted that they view Test cricket as a priority and still hold a bit of optimism regarding its future.

#3 Holder and Mayers opting out of Test squad to focus on T20 cricket

West Indies' stocks in Test cricket have seen a steady decline since the introduction of T20 Cricket. The Windies' last notable win in the longest format came against England in early 2022. They have notched one-off wins over Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since then, but have recorded heavy defeats to the likes of India, Australia, and South Africa.

West Indies have finished eighth in the last two editions of the WTC, and there is little hope for them, with senior players like Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran opting out of a high-profile away Test series against Australia to focus on T20 cricket.

Holder has maintained that he still respects Test cricket, and his reason for not being part of the Test series is to focus on the preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup on home soil.

However, with other teams and players playing and balancing Test cricket as well as eyeing the T20 World Cup, the reasoning does not hold strong.

Will Test cricket see a turnaround in 2024 or will it take a step closer to being obsolete in the modern era? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App