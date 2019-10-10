×
3 batsmen who converted their maiden Test hundred into a triple century 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.25K   //    10 Oct 2019, 15:14 IST

Karun Nair
Karun Nair

When a batsman makes his debut in Test cricket, he is faced with a lot of new challenges that he may not be prepared for. Usually, new players do not have much patience and so fans rarely witness them play long innings right away

There have been very few occasions where a youngster managed to convert his first Test hundred into a double century. India’s new opener Mayank Agarwal joined this elite list last week.

However, a few batsmen have even achieved the feat of converting their first ever Test hundred into a triple century. Here, we look at those three players:

#3 Karun Nair, India

Karun Nair
Karun Nair

The Rajasthan-born right-handed batsman Karun Nair has played very little international cricket for India but he has repeatedly impressed everyone with his temperament in the domestic circuit.

Nair made his international debut in June 2016 and his good performances earned him a place in the Test squad for the series against England. Though he had experience of playing only a solitary Test, Nair smashed 303 runs versus England in the final match of that series. 

Chennai hosted this Test, where India bowled out the visitors for 477 in the first innings. In reply, KL Rahul’s 199 helped India get close to the total. But it was Nair’s heroics that gave the team a monumental lead of 282 runs.

Nair stayed in the middle for 565 minutes, played 381 deliveries and slammed 32 boundaries and 4 sixes in his epic knock. Ultimately, captain Virat Kohli declared the innings after the youngster had crossed the 300-run milestone.

Surprisingly, Nair could not cement his place in the team despite that tremendous performance.

